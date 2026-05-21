Ranking Virginia Tech's 2026 ACC Slate From Easiest To Hardest

One hundred and seven days await until the start of Virginia Tech's 2026 season, which comes against VMI (Sept. 5). Far ahead of September's season opener, here are my way-too-early rankings of Virginia Tech's 2026 ACC slate — keeping in mind that none of these teams have been seen in action yet beyond intentionally-vanilla spring games.

No. 9: Boston College

Given that Boston College went 2-10 (1-7 ACC) last season and sat at the bottom of the conference, projecting a similar output for the program feels fair. The Eagles, who lost Dylan Lonergan to Rutgers and Grayson James to graduation, will likely start Mason McKenzie from the Division II ranks.

Last year at Division II Saginaw Valley State, he totaled 2,086 yards and 17 passing touchdowns, though he threw 11 picks. McKenzie totaled 189.6 passing yards per game, also rushing for 942 rushing yards (149 carries) and 10 rushing touchdowns. For now, I'm opting to place Boston College here based on historical precedent, though the Eagles could jump Stanford.

No. 8: Stanford

Like Boston College, Stanford's season was a rough one. The Cardinal (4-8, 3-5 ACC) failed to win on the road and finished 12th in the conference at year's end. Ben Gulbranson exhausted his eligibility, leaving a crowded quarterback room that doesn't have a clear-cut No. 1.

Michigan transfer Davis Warren could be the move, but he hasn't played since Michigan's 2024 bowl game. If he takes the field in September, it will be his first game action since September. Dylan Rizk played in six games as a redshirt freshman for UCF, but did not see the field for Stanford in 2025. Stanford's quarterback decision seems unclear under new head coach Tavita Pritchard, and the team itself appears prime for a year of acclimation.

No. 7: California

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele blazed at times, finishing with 3,454 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and nine picks; the Golden Bears finished 7-6 (4-4 ACC) though they sustained a loss to Virginia Tech in October.

Tosh Lupoi is now the head coach over in Berkeley, and though I think that will lead to improvement, I'm not sure that the Golden Bears will beat the Hokies come October. I also wouldn't be surprised, though, if that contest in California turns into a trap game (or an expected loss, depending on how good Virginia Tech actually is in 2026).

No. 6: Georgia Tech

Alberto Mendoza, the younger brother of 2025 Heisman winner and now-Las Vegas Raider Fernando Mendoza, steers the ship for the Yellow Jackets, taking over the reins for Haynes King. While I think the younger Mendoza will perform solidly, I do think Georgia Tech will take a step back in the ACC pecking order this year, potentially falling behind Virginia Tech. I think this contest could end up being a coin toss, quite unlike last season's 35-20 win for the Yellow Jackets last year in Atlanta.

No. 5: SMU

Jennings is one of the most experienced signal-callers in the ACC; he led SMU to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024 and last year, he delivered a 3,641-yard, 26-touchdown, 13-interception season forr the Mustangs.

Though the Mustangs backslid, falling to 9-4 (6-2 ACC) after their 2024 CFP bid, Jennings anchors a SMU offense that was fifth in the league in scoring last season. Virginia Tech's Texas tussle with SMU should be one of the more sneakily good contests this coming season.

No. 4: Clemson

Gone is Cade Klubnik and in is Christopher Vizzina (406 yards, four touchdowns, one interception). Vizzina totaled 317 yards and three touchdowns against SMU, but his lack of experience could hinder the Tigers. Then again, Virginia Tech hasn't won at Clemson since the 2007 campaign.

No. 3: Pitt

Last year, Mason Heintschel came in for the Panthers and helped them rack up five straight wins, though they went 1-3 to close the season. The true freshman totaled 2,354 yards through the air, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Panthers, though, are dealing with a new wideout room after Poppi Williams graduated and Kenny Johnson transferred to Texas Tech.

Cataurus Hicks leads the returnees with 422 receiving yards a nd a quartet of scores. Pitt should be in solid position to contend in the ACC, though I think Virginia Tech has a solid chance of winning this one.

No. 2: Virginia

The quarterback competition between Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein will draw plenty of attention, but Virginia's ability to replace departed production at running back could prove more consequential. The Cavaliers lost running back J'Mari Taylor, and enter 2026 searching for answers around whichever quarterback ultimately wins the starting job. I think Pribula has the edge as of now, but Holstein could provide an interesting competition.

No. 1: Miami

Now led by Duke transfer Darian Mensah, Miami should once again sit among the ACC's elite. The Hurricanes replaced Carson Beck with one of the conference's most accomplished quarterbacks, but the supporting cast is what makes them particularly dangerous. Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. is back for his senior season after emerging as one of the league's top backs, giving Miami a proven workhorse. Last year, Fletcher amassed 1,192 rushing yards (No. 18 in FBS) on 216 carries (No. 19), totaling 12 rushing touchdowns (tied-No. 30). Miami also returns star receiver Malachi Toney (146 yards, 12 receptions vs. Virginia Tech on Nov. 22).