Pitt Has High Expectations for New WR Room

PITTSBURGH — One glaring question the Pitt Panthers had in the offseason was how they would replenish the wide receiver room.

The Panthers watched their leading receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams graduate and two-year starter Kenny Johnson transfer to Texas Tech. Rotational pass catches Deuce Spann, Zion Fowler-El and Jesse Anderson also departed in the offseason. That's 119 receptions, 1,598 and 14 touchdowns from 2025 out the door.

To replace the talent, Pitt landed just one transfer wideout, Western Carolina's redshirt senior Malik Knight, and four true freshmen.

While it may not appear to be a strong crop of talent coming in capable of replacing Johnson and Williams immediately, but offensive coordinator Kade Bell is confident in his new group and expects a big season from Knight.

"We feel that we've done a good job bringing in talented guys," Bell said after practice on March 19. "I know who Malik Knight is. I know what he can do. I think he could be a pro."

Knight Leading New Wideout Group

As the lone transfer, there will be expectations that Knight starts and produces immediately, especially as a veteran player. The transition from FCS to the Power 4 could be difficult, though, but Knight is already familiar with Bell's scheme, having already played in it in 2022-23.

"I know the offense. It's kind of the same offense. Kind of the same pace," Knight said last month. "I wouldn't want to go to an offense where we don't throw the ball as much."

Knight had just two catches for 20 yards in those two seasons, but has since totaled 70 catches for 1,166 yards and eight touchdowns over his redshirt sophomore and junior seasons.

"I think he has the ability to be a great player," Bell said. "He loves football. He works. He's one of the fastest receivers in the country when it comes to just pure speed, long speed. He can really run."

Knight won't be expected to be the only receiver with high expectations, however. Pitt did return one starter from last season, Cataurus "Blue" Hicks.

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3) catches a pass against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Jabari Mack (4) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hicks was the third leading receiver with 24 catches, 422 yards, four touchdowns and led the starters with 17.6 yards per reception.

"We look at a guy who really, in the next two years, should become that dude," Bell said. "He has the ability to do it, just got to become more consistent."

Who is WR 3?

Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Censere Lee (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

With the Knight and Hicks expected to be the top two options, there's a committee contending for the third starting spot. The three players who are likeliest to win the job are redshirt senior Censere "CJ" Lee and sophomores Bryce Yates and Tony Kinsler.

Lee redshirted in 2025 as a true senior while still recovering from an injury he suffered in 2024. He, too, was with Bell at Western Carolina and racked up 81 grabs for 1,418 and 14 touchdowns in two seasons. In his first year at Pitt in 2024, Lee notched 19 catches for 254 yards and three scores.

"We always felt like he was a starting-calibre player," Bell said.

Lee, who stands at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, posted those numbers as the "X" receiver, which lines up on the line of scrimmage towards the boundary and typically faces more one-on-one coverage. This year, Bell said that Lee is expected to play in the slot.

"With him moving to Y now, he can just free release and run the way he can run with his speed," Bell said. "We think he's going to be another guy that has a big year."

As for the two sophomores, Yates made a few big plays as a freshman, resulting in 202 yards and a touchdown on just 11 catches, and Kinsler had just one catch for four yards, but played primarily on special teams.

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Bryce Yates (80) runs after a catch as Boston College Eagles defensive back Omar Thornton (0) chases during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While Lee may seem like the obvious choice, Bell said that playing wide receiver is one of the few positions where young players can thrive.

"Receiver and running back are the positions where you can play with young guys," Bell said. "Because I feel like it's more of a talent thing... I think it's a lot harder to play young when you're a lineman or tight end because of the physical part of it."

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