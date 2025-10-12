No.13 Georgia Tech Outmatches Hokies in Two-Possession Victory.
An explosive onslaught of offense in the first half proved to be too much for the Virginia Tech Hokies, as they failed to complete a second-half comeback, dropping the contest, 35-20, to the No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
For the Hokies (2-5, 1-2 ACC), they were outmatched for 60 minutes against the Yellow Jackets, culminating in their second straight conference loss. The quick deficit turned into a battle of Georgia Tech simply fending off any surge that Tech looked to obtain.
"Tough day, but I was proud of the way our guys came out and competed. Hats off, Georgia Tech's got a good program; they've got a lot of veteran players on it," said Hokies head coach Philip Montgomery. "[I] think Haynes [King] played extremely well, gave us some different looks, both offensively and defensively. First quarter kind of got away from us, but I was really proud of the way our guys battled all the way to the end; guys stepping up, continuing to fight, continuing to strain. Never saw any quit out of any of them, and with everything that we've gone through, I'm sure proud of that part of it."
The Yellow Jackets started the contest with a vicious rushing attack. On the first drive, 51 rushing yards on seven carries, finished off by a two-yard rushing touchdown by the redshirt senior under center, Haynes King.
A three-minute defensive stand propelled the Georgia Tech offense into another quick score off the back of a relentless rushing attack, this time by Jamal Haynes. With King completing a nine-yard pass to Malik Rutherford for the second score of the first quarter, to put the Yellow Jackets quickly ahead, 15-0.
"They gave us a couple of different looks, they're. coming off a bye week, they got the ball outside a little bit more than they have on tape. They opened up the game, a lot of screens, pushing the ball outside, throwing game-wise; [that] really hasn't been their scenario throughout. So, I think that's a contributing factor to our d-line in how well they've been playing. They were probably trying to spread it out a little more, tried to take those guys, tried to limit some of the factors that they play into the game," said Montgomery.
The Hokies had to be cautious and keep the game manageable, avoiding a loss in the first half. As Virginia Tech's signal caller, Kyron Drones, was building a slow, yet methodical drive together, a costly penalty on third and four gave the Hokies a gloomy third down scenario, forcing the second punt just before the quarter rolled over.
After Georgia Tech tacked on three more to open the second quarter, Virginia Tech was now down three scores, needing to build momentum in any facet. After the Hokies' defense forced their first stop, a quick third and out, that was the momentum builder the offense needed.
Fifty-four yards, first, a 14-yard reception to Takye Heath moved the sticks, allowing Drones to take off, directly up the middle, unscathed for a 32-yard touchdown to put Virginia Tech on the board, bringing the contest to 18-7.
The Yellow Jackets looked to strike one final time before halftime, entering the break with the last successful attack to remain in control. With three minutes, King rallied his offense downfield with a brigade of aerial looks to his receivers, Isiah Canion and Rutherford. Georgia Tech got as far as the one-yard line on a 31-yard haul to 6-foot-5 tight end Josh Beetham on fourth and one. A strong goal-line stand held the Yellow Jackets to three, entering halftime down, 21-7.
"That was a big stop by our defense right there, got to continue to do that," said Montgomery as he entered halftime. "We've got to be more consistent in all three phases, but we have to come back out and establish things."
A nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive opened the half for the Hokies, capping off the drive with a 33-yard touchdown that came on a fourth-and-nine conversion. A fourth down play that seemed warranted exiting half, down 14 on the road. Ja'Ricous Hairston brought in the touchdown for Virginia Tech, his second of the season.
"[We] did a good job of operating, the other one on the fourth down was a third down call for us that we had within the game, we had actually called it earlier, but did a nice job there, just protection wise, had a little more time, and then did a nice job working through his progression and Ja'Ricous ran a nice route there, and we were able to capitalize on it," said Montgomery.
This was the closest that Virginia Tech came to closing the deficit for the remainder of the afternoon, as King and the Yellow Jackets' offense pushed through the Hokies' defense efficiently, going down the field in just over three minutes to reclaim their two-possession lead.
"I think they were having some consistency in what they were doing. I don't think they changed a lot from the first half to the second half. I don't think they did a lot of things differently. For us, we've got to continue to keep grinding. I was proud of our guys the way they came out in the second half, continued to battle, continued to go, did some good things in that. Again, our consistency has got to continue to keep up, but when we stay ahead of the chains, good things happen. Early in the first half, we didn't do that," said Montgomery.
Georgia Tech only further extended its lead to 21 in the fourth, as King took off from the Hokies 26 26-yard line into the promised land, capping off the Yellow Jackets' scoring frenzy at 35.
It was the Hokies who got the last score in before the end of the 21st TechMo Bowl, with Drones going back to his tight end, Hairston, on fourth and two, at the Georgia Tech three-yard line, Virginia Tech attempted a two-point conversion to make the improbable comeback all the more likely, yet the unsuccessful attempt finished the scoring, 35-20.
A bye week awaits the Hokies next week, before a Friday night showdown in Blacksburg against the Cal Golden Bears on October 24 at 7:30 p.m. EST, with coverage available on the ACC Network and ESPN.