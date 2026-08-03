Ranking Virginia Tech's Three Best Offensive Backups Entering Fall Camp

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Every preseason, the spotlight naturally falls on the projected starters. They're the names fans expect to carry the offense when Virginia Tech opens the 2026 season. But over the course of a long college football season, depth often proves just as important as star power. Whether because of injuries, rotational opportunities, or players forcing their way onto the field, backups inevitably become difference-makers. With fall camp underway, here are four offensive reserves who could have the biggest impact for the Hokies this season despite not currently sitting atop the depth chart.

No. 1: Takye Heath — Slot WR

Takye Heath had his career-best season in 2025 only to find himself in a second-string position after the Hokies made the addition of Que'Sean Brown from Duke. In 2025, Heath posted strong numbers, starting in seven games and playing in nine overall; he had 200 total yards over 22 catches, tallying three touchdowns.

Heath's best game came against Cal, where he caught four passes for 64 yards — one of which was a 44-yard touchdown grab — and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Hokies' double-overtime win. He also had a strong showing in Virginia Tech's 35-20 loss to Georgia Tech, catching four passes for 58 yards.

Those two games totaled 114 of Heath's 200 yards, highlighting the inconsistency of Virginia Tech's passing offense. With a complete offensive overhaul, the Hokies will look to find consistency, and Takye Heath should thrive in his role.

No. 2: Benji Gosnell/Luke Reynolds — Tight End

Nobody knows who the true starter is going to be for the Hokies at tight end this season, but it's likely going to be one of this pair, with the other not far behind. The pair has tallied 932 career yards together, catching four touchdowns and averaging over ten yards per catch.

Both veteran tight end options, the Hokies have an embarrassment of riches at tight end, with Ja'Ricous Hairston not far behind Gosnell and Reynolds as well.

The true TE1 spot is sitll up for grabs, but whoever loses it will be a fantastic second option for the Hokies.

No. 3: Boundary Reciever:

The Hokies have a battle going on for the second spot at boundary receiver, including Snook Peterkin, Keylan Adams and Chanz Wiggins — a trio of young four-star recruits who will be itching to cement themselves in a starting role.

Two of them have to lose, and I'm not sure who it will be. Whoever they are, they'll be the No. 3 and No. 4 boundary receivers on the depth chart where they both fought hard for starting positions. Whoever lands on the back end of the two-deep won't stop pushing for a starting job, and that kind of internal competition is often what brings out the best in players.