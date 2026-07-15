Will Virginia Tech TE Luke Reynolds Be One of This Season's Most Impactful Transfers?

Virginia Tech football is likely in a stronger place at the tight end position than it was a year ago. With Benji Gosnell and Ja'Ricous Hairston returning — Hairston logged a room-high 112 receiving yards and a team-high three receiving touchdowns last season — the Hokies' tight end room features continuity. It also will feature high-end production that wasn't seen previously.

In comes Penn State transfer Luke Reynolds, a former five-star recruit coming out of high school. Reynolds transferred to then Hokies alongside quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, a bond that should serve the two well over the course of the season.

ESPN ranked Reynolds No. 49 on its list of the top-100 transfers. Here's what Max Olson had to say on him:

"The former top 100 recruit from Connecticut played right away for the Nittany Lions in 2024 with four starts as a freshman. Reynolds stepped into a more significant role as the successor to first-round pick Tyler Warren as expected and caught 26 passes for 257 yards this season with 163 yards gained after the catch."

Why Reynolds will be impactful

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Luke Reynolds (85) runs the ball on a fake punt during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reynolds was one of many Penn State players, including Grunkemeyer, wideouts Tyseer Denmark and Jeff Exinor, tight end Matt Henderson and cornerback Kenny Woseley, among others, to defect from the Nittany Lions to Virginia Tech, aiding in a transfer portal haul that moved all the way up from No. 125 into the top-25 on 247Sports. The class eventually ranked No. 27 on the site.

Steve Muench also gave his take on Reynolds, who will be a junior heading into the 2026 season. That currently means two years of eligibility, though with the NCAA's five-in-five rule, that could become three years. Here's Muench's scouting take on Reynolds:

"Reynolds gets out of breaks well at the top of routes and finds windows working against zone looks. His hands are a little inconsistent, but he's a big target who flashes the ability to pluck the ball, and he can hold on after taking a big hit. He can make the first defender miss, and he runs hard after the catch. He's a competitive blocker who gets into position and drives defenders when he gets into space."

Perhaps more importantly, Reynolds brings versatility as a tight end that can block and line up in the backfield or inline, too. Reynolds logged 368 receiving yards in two years at Penn State, operating as the successor to NFL tight end Tyler Warren.

"The trio of Reynolds, returning starter Benji Gosnell and Penn State transfer Matt Henderson should be among the best in the ACC in 2026," the ESPN article said.

Reynolds' first chance to shine in game-time action comes on Saturday, Sept. 5, when Virginia Tech hosts VMI at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be contested on the ACC Network, and it'll be the first matchup between the Hokies and Keydets since the 1984 campaign.