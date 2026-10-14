Re-grading Virginia Tech's 2026 Transfer Class Halfway Through the Season

Virginia Tech is 4-2 (1-2 ACC) at the midpoint of the season and is coming off back-to-back conference losses to Pitt and Cal. Six games in, has the transfer class met, exceeded, or failed to meet expectations?

The Hokies added 29 transfers in the offseason, and several have played a major role for Virginia Tech this season. Here is a grade for each position group and its transfers:

Quarterback

The Hokies added two quarterbacks from the transfer portal in Ethan Grunkeymeyer (Penn State) and Bryce Baker (North Carolina).

Grunkemeyer has started all six games for Tech, and he leads the ACC in passing yards with 1,734, while adding 16 total touchdowns (12 passing, four rushing) to just two interceptions. Grunkemeyer is also third among ACC quarterbacks with a 73.1% completion percentage.

Baker has seen action in two games (vs. VMI and ODU) as the Hokies' backup quarterback, and in that limited time, the sophomore has shown potential. Baker has completed 11 of 14 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown, and has added 21 yards on the ground.

Grade: A

Running Back

Virginia Tech added Bill Davis (Louisiana-Lafayette) as the lone running back transfer this offseason. Davis has yet to play for the Hokies this season due to an undisclosed injury.

Grade: D-

Tight End

Virginia Tech landed two tight end transfers from Penn State in Luke Reynolds and Matt Henderson.

Reynolds has been nothing short of incredible through six games for the Hokies, as he currently leads NCAA tight ends in yards and receptions with 431 yards and 41 catches. Reynolds has also added four touchdowns, which is tied for third among college tight ends.

Henderson has appeared in one game and has yet to accumulate a statistic.

Grade: A+

Wide Receiver

Virginia Tech added four wide receivers in the transfer portal — Que'Sean Brown (Duke), Tyseer Denmark (Penn State), Jeff Exinor Jr. (Penn State) and Marlion Jackson (Louisiana Tech).

Brown has served as the wide receiver one for the Hokies, as he leads the team in receiving yards with 434 on 40 catches (T-10 in the country). Notably, in Tech's loss to Pitt, Brown had seven catches for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Denmark has six catches for 39 yards in limited action so far this season, while also having 39 punt return yards. Exinor Jr. has played in all six games, but has yet to record a stat.

Jackson has 94 yards on seven catches and a touchdown. He caught both completions from Grunkemeyer for 38 yards in the Hokies' last drive against Cal that got them to the seven-yard line.

Grade: B+

Offensive Line

Tech brought in four offensive linemen in the portal cycle with Michael Troutman III (Penn State), Justin Terry (Ohio State), Justin Bell (Michigan State) and Logan Howland (Oklahoma).

Troutman II has started the Hokies' last three games at left guard (at Boston College, vs Pitt and at Cal). In his 230 snaps, he has a PFF passing block grade of 61.7 and a run blocking grade of 63.8.

Terry started the first three games before getting injured with a serious lower leg injury against Maryland. In his three starts, Terry amassed a less than impressive 52.7 pass blocking grade and a 60.9 run blocking grade.

Justin Bell has appeared in just one game for a total of eight snaps. Howland made his first start at Pitt after appearing in Tech's first four games. Howland has a 75.8 passing block grade and a less appealing 52.2 run blocking grade.

Grade: C+

Defensive Line

The Hokies added two defensive lineman in the 2026 portal class — Eric Mensah (Ohio State) and Randy Adirika (Penn State).

In just 57 snaps this season, Mensah has just three tackles. Adirika, in 99 total snaps, has four tackles, and 76.0 run defense PFF grade.

Grade: C-

Defensive End

Edge was the biggest position group addition in the offseason, with Tech adding six. Curtis Jones Jr. (West Virginia), Mylachi Williams (Penn State), Cortez Harris (Penn State), Daniel Jennings (Penn State), Samuel Okunlola (Colorado) and Javion Hilson (Missouri) round out the edge portal class.

Jones Jr. has appeared in all six games and in 119 total snaps, he has amassed 13 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a pass break up. Despite the stats, Jones Jr. has one of the worst PFF defensive grades on the roster with a 50.1.

Williams has been a great addition for the defensive line this season, as in just 117 snaps, he has totaled nine tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Harris has started all six games and he has shined, as he has the second most sacks on the team with five. He also has the eighth-highest defensive PFF grade with a 74.9.

Jennings has just 13 snaps on the season, with two tackles.

Okunlola has 2.5 tackles for loss on the season on 94 snaps.

Hilson has an umimpressive 54.8 defensive grade on 55 total snaps.

Grade: A-

Linebacker

The Hokies landed one linebacker commit in Keon Wylie (Penn State).

Wylie has been one of Tech's best defenders through the first half of the season, totaling 26 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups.

Grade: A

Defensive Back

The Hokies added five defensive backs (two safeties, three corners) in the offseason — safety DQ Smith (South Carolina), safety Chris Tangelo (Vanderbilt), cornerback Kenny Woosley Jr. (Penn State), cornerback Jaquez White (Troy) and Cam Chadwick Jr. (UConn).

Smith has appeared in five games and has a 72.5 coverage grade in 117 snaps. Tangelo has yet to appear in a game.

Woosley Jr. has appeared in five games (one start), and has recorded nine tackles and one pass break up. White has started all six games for Tech and on 294 snaps, he has an average coverage grade of 60.6.

Chadwick Jr. has played in five games and has a 49.5 coverage grade, which is among the lowest of the Hokies' defensive backs.

Grade: C

Special Teams

Virginia Tech brought in two special teamers in the portal — longsnapper Deed Capper (Wisconsin) and punter Nathan Totten (Marshall).

Capper has appeared in one game. Totten has been average for the Hokies 41.1 yard average and nine punts inside the 20 yard line.

Grade: C+

Overall, the Hokies transfer class has met and in some ways exceeded expectations halfway through year one of James Franklin.

Overall Grade: B-