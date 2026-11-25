Coach James Franklin built his first Hokies roster out of the portal, bringing in more than 50 newcomers. That roster is 6-5 (3-5 ACC) and has lost three straight heading into Saturday's finale against Virginia. Before Franklin chases another transfer class, he has to hold on to the one that's producing.

The NCAA's new age-based eligibility model could give some listed seniors an extra year, but every player below has eligibility left even under the old rules.

1. Ethan Grunkemeyer, quarterback

Grunkemeyer has completed 254 of 369 passes (68.8%) for 2,869 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions, and he's run for six more scores. He threw for a season-high 434 yards in a 35-33 loss to Pitt.

Miami showed both versions of him: 17 of 21 for 104 yards and a touchdown in the first half, 5 of 14 for 64 yards after it. The redshirt sophomore has two years of eligibility left, and every offensive name on this list runs through him.

2. Jeffrey Overton Jr., running back

Overton has 907 rushing yards on 159 carries (5.7 per carry) and seven touchdowns, plus 29 catches for 256 yards and three more scores. His best day was 209 yards in the 21-14 win at Boston College.

The redshirt freshman is 93 yards from 1,000 with at least one game left. A 900-yard back with three years of eligibility is exactly what other programs shop for in January. Virginia Tech already has him.

3. Luke Reynolds, tight end

Reynolds has 67 catches for 633 yards and six touchdowns. Only Que'Sean Brown has more catches on the team.

It would be good to have him back. It's also unlikely. ESPN ranks him the No. 3 tight end in the 2027 draft class.

Virginia Tech should still make the pitch. He has eligibility left, and offensive coordinator Ty Howle, the reason he signed with Penn State in the first place, still coaches the tight ends. If Reynolds goes, the Hokies need a plan for 67 catches.

4. Que'Sean Brown, wide receiver

Brown leads Virginia Tech with 73 catches for 887 yards and five touchdowns. He's led the Hokies in receiving in seven of their 11 games, topped by 182 yards against Georgia Tech.

The Duke transfer has one year of eligibility left, and a veteran coming off an 887-yard season is the portal's easiest sell. That's why he's a priority. He's 113 yards from 1,000, and the younger receivers need another year behind him.

5. Aycen Stevens, defensive end

Stevens has 8.5 sacks, including 2.5 against Georgia Tech. Before this season, he had 17 career tackles in 25 games.

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He had at least one sack in each of the first five games and only half a sack since Georgia Tech, so the finish is worth watching. It doesn't erase a breakout year. The redshirt junior has one season left, and defensive coordinator Brent Pry needs him back for a second act.

6. Cortez Harris, defensive end

Harris has 5.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman after redshirting at Penn State in 2025.

Stevens is the present. Harris is the succession plan, and he's ahead of schedule. If I'm another staff with an edge need, he's the first Hokie I call.

7. Kyle Altuner, center

Altuner started all 12 games at center in 2025, and his 793 snaps were the most among Power Four freshman centers. Franklin named him the starter again this year.

The line around the redshirt sophomore has shuffled, with left tackle Justin Terry missing most of the season before returning at Miami. Centers call protections, and the Hokies can't afford to retrain that voice every offseason. Offensive line coach Matt Moore brought Altuner from West Virginia. That relationship is a retention advantage.

8. Noah Chambers, linebacker

Chambers has 60 tackles, second on the team behind fifth-year Keon Wylie. As a true freshman in 2025, he made 44 tackles in eight games with six starts.

With Wylie in his fifth year and Kaleb Spencer listed as a senior, the linebacker room's next phase starts with Chambers.

9. Joshua Clarke, cornerback

Clarke intercepted Miami's Darian Mensah twice on Nov. 21, the first Hokie to have two picks in a game since Dorian Strong against Duke in 2024. Mensah had thrown two interceptions all season before that.

A knee injury wiped out the redshirt sophomore's 2025 season. Now there's a two-interception game against a top-10 team on his tape, and other staffs with a cornerback need will have seen it.

10. Davion Brown, wide receiver

Brown has 17 catches for 297 yards (17.5 per catch) and two touchdowns as a true freshman, including two catches for 81 yards against Stanford.

Que'Sean Brown and Ayden Greene both have just a year of eligibility left. Davion Brown is the receiver Virginia Tech is betting on once they're gone, as long as he stays in Blacksburg.

Safety Quentin Reddish and running back Messiah Mickens just missed the cut.

The portal closes Jan. 13. By then, Franklin will know whether his second roster starts with this list or with replacements for it.