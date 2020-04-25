AllHokies
Former Virginia Tech Safety Reggie Floyd Signs with the Arizona Cardinals

bmanning4

The Virginia Tech Hokies had just one player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when tight end Dalton Keene went in the third round to the New England Patriots.

However, shortly after the conclusion of the draft on Saturday afternoon, safety Reggie Floyd announced that he had signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.  

Floyd, a former three-star recruit from Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas, Va., was a three-year starter for the Hokies at rover, emerging as one of the leaders of the defense in the process.  

Floyd played in 51 career games at Virginia Tech, making 36 starts, and racked up 230 career tackles, including 14 for loss. He also picked off five passes and forced two fumbles.  

Floyd was a reliable player for former defensive coordinator Bud Foster. He was an intelligent player and a strong tackler. However, his struggles in coverage were a consistent issue and hindered his draft stock.  

Floyd was one of four draft-eligible Hokies who failed to land a spot on a roster as part of the draft process, joining running back Deshawn McClease, defensive back Jovonn Quillen, and quarterback Ryan Willis in the undrafted free agent pool.

Floyd, however, was the first to land a roster spot out of the four draft-eligible free agents from Virginia Tech.

For Floyd to make Arizona’s roster, he’ll need to make his mark on special teams in training camp, and will need to prove that he can emerge as a capable pass defender.

 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mike McDaniel
Mike McDaniel

Editor

Agree with you Bryan...Floyd is going to need to make his presence felt on special teams to make the team. Always willing and capable against the run, and he's a smart player, but needs to improve in coverage.

