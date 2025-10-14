Report: Virginia Tech Safety Christian Ellis to Enter Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech football absorbed its fifth loss to the transfer portal today; safety Christian Ellis' agency, A&P Sports Agency, reported to CBS Sports that Ellis would be entering the transfer portal. Ellis, a true senior, will have one year of eligibility at his next stop.
His departure leaves a noticeable gap in both depth and veteran presence for a secondary that has already undergone significant turnover. With Ellis now exploring his options elsewhere, Virginia Tech faces yet another roster adjustment as it pushes through the second half of the season.
Here are the players thus far from Virginia Tech that have entered the transfer portal:
- Dante Lovett - Cornerback
- Tucker Holloway - Wide Receiver/Punt Returner
- Michael Short - Linebacker
- Keyshawn Burgos - Defensive Lineman
- Christian Ellis - Safety
That total increases to six when including James Djonkam, who is no longer listed on either the team's online roster or the official roster.
Through four games this season, Ellis made his presence felt across the secondary. The senior totaled seven tackles, five of them solo, a single tackle for loss, three pass breakups and three deflections. All three breakups came against NC State, and the third came on the last play. With the Wolfpack threatening to steal the game, quarterback C.J. Bailey fired a fourth-down pass toward tight end Justin Joly, only for Ellis to step in and bat it away, sealing Tech’s first one-score victory since Nov. 19, 2022, against Liberty.
That, however, was Ellis' final snap. Ellis has missed the Hokies' past two games against Wake Forest and Georgia Tech, listed as "out" on the team's ACC player availability report. Since Ellis played four games, he maintains the ability to redshirt.
In the wake of Ellis’ departure, Virginia Tech’s safety rotation may remain largely unchanged. Senior Tyson Flowers has been a consistent presence, starting all seven games this season and anchoring the rotation. Alongside him, Isaiah Cash and Jordan Bass have each carved out roles, appearing in every game and earning four starts apiece.
Virginia Tech players have until Wednesday, Oct. 15, to decide whether they’ll enter the transfer portal following the dismissal of former head coach Brent Pry. The short window — just over a day — leaves the Hokies facing a crucial stretch of uncertainty as players weigh their options and the program looks to stabilize its roster.
10 days remain until Virginia Tech football continues its slate of games with a Week 9 contest against California on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be available for viewing on ESPN.