Richmond Transfer WR Isaiah Dawson Planning Visit to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football is now in the period of the offseason that will shape and shift how its 2026 season goes: the transfer portal cycle. Thus far, at the time of writing, the Hokies have not secured an official commitment. However, they have secured visit dates for several transfer prospects. One planning to visit is Richmond wideout Isaiah Dawson. Dawson, who sits at 5-foot-8, 191 pounds will retain three years of eligibility at his next stop, having redshirted his 2024 season before breaking out in 2025, his redshirt freshman season. Dawson posted on his X account that he had received an offer from Virginia Tech, remarking that he was "blessed" to receive it.

Some Statistics and My Thoughts:

Dawson redshirted his freshman year in 2024 with the Spiders, not seeing any game action. However, in 2025, Dawson broke out, though it took some time. In his first contest against Lehigh, Dawson did not record a reception, though he did log two carries for 26 rushing yards. The following contest against Wofford, Dawson logged 20 receiving yards on four receptions while adding a nine-yard rush.

In Week 3, against North Carolina, Dawson logged 37 receiving yards, but his subsequent outing against VMI was his breakout outing. Against the Keydets, Dawson recorded a career-high 99 receiving yards, including a 67-yard reception. That effort came alongside two receiving touchdowns, the first of his career, as well as 27 rushing yards. In Week 5 against Howard on Sept. 27, Dawson didn't log a reception; however, he did log one carry: a 42-yard run straight to the house.

Then came his strongest production: In a 33-28 loss to Bucknell on Oct. 4, Dawson rolled up a career-high 144 receiving yards on six receiving yards, logging a pair of receiving touchdowns.

Dawson followed that stretch with receiving lines of 19, 59, 76, and 18 yards before capping his redshirt freshman season with a breakout performance against Lafayette, hauling in seven receptions for 103 yards. That Lafayette production points to a receiver with legitimate speed who can quietly stack efficient numbers, evidenced by his 13.7 yards per catch.

That said, the inconsistency remains notable. His limited impact against the Terriers in Week 2, where he finished with four receptions for just 20 yards, makes me think that he still projects more as a developmental piece than a finished product. Dawson feels best suited as a change-of-pace option, one who can stress coverage with speed and become particularly dangerous in third-and-long situations as his route running and natural physicality continue to develop.

Virginia Tech football has 246 days before its season kicks off; the Hokies will take on VMI on Sept. 5 to open their 2026 campaign and Franklin's tenure as Tech's head whistle.

