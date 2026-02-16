Three Underrated Transfer Signings For Virginia Tech

Not every team that wins the offseason ends up actually having success on the field, but the Virginia Tech Hokies have had quite a bit of success this offseason under new head coach James Franklin.

The success started with the high school recruiting class, which Franklin was able to get into the top 25 after the Hokies were outside of the top 100 when he arrived. Then he went to work in the transfer portal.

During the two week period that the portal was open, Franklin was able to land 27 commits and currently has the No. 18 overall transfer portal class, which is good for 3rd in the ACC (per 247Sports).

Of the 27 new transfers that Virginia Tech brought in, who are the most underrated signings?

1. DL Eric Mensah

Virginia Tech has had some changes on the defensive line and Ohio State transfer Eric Mensah has a chance to make an impact right away. He is not getting talked about among the top signings for the Hokies, but he has chance to play and play early.

At 6'2 302 LBS, Mensah is a big body that Virginia Tech needs along the interior. The Virginia native did not play much for a loaded Buckeyes defense, but that does not speak to his talent. Keep a close eye on him this spring and into the fall.

2. WR Marlion Jackson

Virginia Tech is returning Ayden Greene, its leading receiver from last year's team, and they landed Duke wide receiver Que'Sean Brown from the portal. Marlion Jackson was one of the other receivers that the Hokies got in the portal and while his numbers were not eye popping at Louisiana Tech, he is bringing size and experience to the position.

In 2024, he caught 14 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown while in 2023 he caught 12 catches for 161 yards.

Per PFF, Jackson finished with a 56.8 overall grade in 420 snaps this past season while in 2024 he finished with a 62.1 overall grade in 215 snaps. His 2023 season resulted in a 66.4 overall grade in 156 snaps.

3. OT Logan Howland

Howland is coming over from Oklahoma and I think he is going to compete for playing time right away. The Hokies have some holes on the offensive line and Howland (6'6 322 LBS) brings a lot of size and physicality to the Virginia Tech front five.

Over his career, Howland has played 727 snaps at Oklahoma, including a redshirt freshman season where he played 502 snaps and started in six games, three of which were against SEC competition.

