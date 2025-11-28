Rivals Set for Primetime Rendition of the Commonwealth Clash: A Look at VT-UVA with Cavalier Daily's Ryan Weiner
Editor’s note: This article is co-authored by Ryan Weiner, a senior sports writer for The Cavalier Daily, and Thomas Hughes, a Virginia Tech sophomore and the lead editor for Virginia Tech On SI. Readers can find a copy of this article on The Cavalier Daily's website as well.
The fourth quarter of the regular season is here. Regardless of what has occurred over the past couple of months, rivalry week is a phenomenon that lasts for a year — or longer. Taking to the field at Scott Stadium is an impending opponent that has haunted the Cavaliers for decades.
The Hokies, with a 3-8 record, are already eliminated from bowl game eligibility. But a win over the Cavaliers would grant them eternal satisfaction and momentum heading into the Coach James Franklin era. Virginia Tech leads the all-time matchup 62-38-5. Virginia is hoping to cut into that deficit Saturday — plus maintain College Football Playoff hopes and advance to the ACC Championship game with a win. Here is what to watch for this weekend.
What is your final score prediction?
Ryan Weiner, Senior Writer, The Cavalier Daily: Virginia 24, Virginia Tech 21
Thomas Hughes, VT On SI Lead Editor: Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 20
Give the brief notes — what has each team’s season been like?
RW: The only word that can describe Virginia’s season is magical. Even the most optimistic Cavalier fans did not see this level of success coming. After 11 wins combined in three years, Virginia now has a chance to make that happen in one season. Even more striking is the way wins have occurred. A run of five consecutive games wins by 10 points or less in the middle of the season propelled the Cavaliers under the national spotlight for the first time in forever, which they have largely handled with grace. Many were skeptical when graduate quarterback Chandler Morris said he came here to win a championship, but now everything is still in reach as the season draws to a close.
TH: The bottom fell out for Virginia Tech when, after an 0-2 start, the Hokies trailed 28-0 at halftime in a Week 3 matchup with Old Dominion. Brent Pry was fired the following day. In his stead, Philip Montgomery has taken over as interim head coach and the results have been solid, if unspectacular. Under Montgomery, Virginia Tech has gone 3-5, with a high point in a Week 10 double-overtime triumph over Cal. Importantly, the second half of this season has been defined more by what’s happening off the field — former Penn State head coach James Franklin was announced Nov. 17 as the Hokies’ next head coach, starting in 2026 with a five-year, $41.75 million deal. As such, the last two weeks have transitioned into recruiting opportunities.
What is the most important matchup of this year’s game?
RW: Easily, this is the Virginia rushing defense against the Virginia Tech rushing offense. Both units are top five in the ACC in their respective yards per game output and will be key as the Hokies look to establish the ground game against the Cavaliers. Virginia Tech boasts a three-headed monster — junior running back Marcellous Hawkins and graduate running back Terion Stewart both run at or over six yards per carry, while senior quarterback Kyron Drones has punched in nine of the team’s 13 rushing touchdowns. With the Hokie passing offense ranked last in yards in the ACC, Virginia will look to make their rivals throw the ball.
TH: It’s undoubtedly the quarterback position. Drones has not eclipsed the 150-yard mark through the air since Week 7 against Georgia Tech and has not surpassed 200 passing yards since Week 4 against Wofford, an FCS school. For the Hokies to entertain any chance of claiming the victory, Drones executing well against a stout Cavaliers front is pivotal. That task won’t be easy. Virginia will almost certainly commit to forcing the Hokies into predictable passing situations, loading up in the box to stifle the run game and forcing Drones to beat the Cavaliers with his arm. If Tech falls behind the sticks or becomes one-dimensional, the Cavaliers’ defensive front has the talent to capitalize.
What needs to go right for each team to win?
RW: When Virginia’s offense thrives, like the games against California and Duke, the Cavaliers win more comfortably. But when they struggle like they did against Washington State and Wake Forest, games get dangerous fast. Another 100-yard game for graduate running back J’Mari Taylor would likely be a sign of victory for Virginia, with Taylor also seeking 1,000 yards on the season. Additionally, the risks that are so often taken in the passing game by offensive coordinator Des Kitchings will have to pay off. Part of that will come down to Morris making the right decisions, while part of it will come down to Kitchings not overthinking in a critical rivalry game.
TH: Virginia Tech needs either a standout performance from Drones or another stellar outing from its tailbacks. Junior Marcellous Hawkins has proven an adequate and solid three-down back for the Hokies this season. True freshman back Jeffrey Overton Jr. has come on strong as of late after missing the first eight games of the season, rehabbing an ACL tear suffered last year. Last week, against then-No. 14 Miami, the freshman rolled up 69 yards on the ground, including a 38-yard house call on a run to the outside for his first-ever collegiate touchdown. As of Friday morning, however, Hawkins is questionable for Saturday’s game. The Hokies’ victories have primarily been tied to their success on the ground, and for them to win Saturday, a stellar effort from their backs is sorely needed.
What would a win mean for each program?
RW: For Virginia, it means everything. The Cavaliers are a victory away from their first ACC championship game appearance in six years, with a win also keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive. While a bowl game is locked in, anything beyond that requires a win against Virginia Tech. A victory would also secure Virginia’s first 10-win season since 1989. Even within the rivalry, Virginia having won just once in the past 20 years against the Hokies is a deep scar on the program that a win could start to heal. With the Hokies generating some recent hype due to the hiring of new Coach James Franklin, a win could establish that the Cavaliers are top dogs in the state this year.
TH: For Virginia Tech football, a win would be a cathartic outcome. While it doesn’t drastically reshape their campaign and will result in a 4-8 record at best, a win delivers far more than a bright spot in an otherwise uneven and turbulent season. It puts a noticeable dent in Virginia’s ACC title game hopes and forces the Cavaliers to rely on other teams stumbling to book its ticket to Charlotte Dec. 6. The victory doesn’t alter the short-term reality of the standings for Tech, but the broader effects of a Hokies win could be significant. Beyond spoiling their rival’s postseason aspirations, it could serve as a launching point for the program’s future recruiting-wise, especially with Franklin now entering and a new era on the horizon.