First Details Emerge On James Franklin's Contract with Virginia Tech
The terms for new Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin's contract have been released by the university. The contract is a five-year deal worth $41.75 million, valuated at $8.35 million a year.
Franklin's base compensation for 2026 through 2030 will be $500,000, with the first being the same deal pro rata. His supplemental compensation will be $5.5 million for this year pro rata. In 2026, it will also be $5.5 million, paid out in full. In 2027 and 2028, the totals will be $4.5 million and $3.5 million, respectively, before increasing to $12.25 million for the 2029 season and $12.75 million for the 2030 season. Combining the base and supplemental, here is the year-by-year amount:
- Now through December 31, 2025: $6 million, pro rata
- 2026: $6 million
- 2027: $5 million
- 2028: $4 million
- 2029: $12.75 million
- 2030: $13.25 million
The total for each year leading up to the 2029 campaign is likely lowered due to Franklin's buyout from Penn State.
There are also several regular season bonuses. The six-win threshold grants Franklin $50,000, his assistant coaches' "pool" $200,000 and the supper staff pool $125,000. For each additional win, the assistants' pool increases by $100,000 and the support staff's, $75,000.
Meanwhile, Franklin earns $65,000 for the seven-win mark, $80,000 for eight and $100,000 for nine. After that win mark, the total increases by $50,000 for each win. The six-win bonus expires after the 2026 campaign; the seven-win bonus does so after the 2028 season.
For postseason bonuses, Franklin earns $75,000 for making the ACC title game and $150,000 for winning it. Should he make the first-round of the College Football Playoff, he earns $150,000. If he makes it to the quarterfinals, he earns $250,000; the semifinals, $300,000. Should Franklin make the national championship game, he will receive $400,000 and if the team wins the national championship, he earns $800,000. The bonuses are non-cumulative.
In regards to ACC viewership percentage, Franklin earns $50,000 if the team finishes fifth in the conference i viewership, $100,000 for fourth, $200,000 for third, $400,000 for secod and $800,000 for first.
Franklin also earns $50,000 if he is named the conference's Coach of the Year and $100,000 if he wins a national Coach of the Year award (the awards listed: Eddie Robinson, Walter Camp, Bobby Dodd, Bear Brynat, AP, AFCA, Home Depot, Sporting News, Maxwell (George Mugner)).
The university will also provide several fringe benefits, such as allowing Franklin to possess 18 tickets, 10 standing-room-only tickets and six parking passes to home game. For road games, the university allots Franklin up to eight priority-level tickets for away contests, 16 for postseason contests and up to six tickets/two parking passes for men's and women's basketball games.
The university will also provide Franklin with a late-model courtesy car, while the 10 full-time assistant coaches and head stregth coach receive a car stipent of $9,750. It will be paid in two installments: May and December.
The team will also cover fees and dues for the Blacksburg Country Club, allow Franklin's spouse and dependents to travel with the team and allotting him and his dependents standard employee benefits.
Franklin has the authority, subject to athletic director Whit Babcock's approval, to employ and terminate assistant coaches and staff members. Virginia Tech will provide $9.5 million for 10 assistant coaches (average: $950 thousand) and will provide a budget of $6 million for football support staff. Here si the full list of the included support staff positions:
- Analysts/Quality Control Coaches
- Recruiting
- Operations
- Strength & Conditioning Coaches
- Data Analysts
- NIL outbound “sales”
- Creative Media
- Nutrition
- Video
- Player Engagement
- Sports Science
- “Front Office-type” personnel
The university will increase the total by a minimum of 3% a year, subject to their available funds. Virginia Tech will also provide a budget of $3 million for recruiting.
For liquidated damages, if the contract is terminated, the liquidated damages are $8 million before July 15, 2026, $6 million before December, 15, 2026, $4 million before December 15, 2027, $2 million before December 15, 2028 or $1 million before December 15, 2030.