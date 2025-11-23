Tailback Jeff Overton's Burst Onto The Scene Late In His Freshman Season
Jeff Overton has arrived in Blacksburg — figuratively, not literally. He was sidelined for a majority of the 2025 season due to an ACL tear in December of 2024. He was able to put together a superhuman recovery to get back on the field against Louisville a few weeks back, a moment that some weren't sure would come this soon. For a young player who had just enrolled, suffered a major injury and spent months watching from the sideline, simply stepping onto the field again was a milestone in itself.
"Just keep my head down," Overton said about his injury recovery. "Just being able to stay with the guys, connect with the guys. They still treated me like I was on the team playing. Every day just being with them helped me through the process of being able to play with them.”
That mindset is what allowed Overton to push through one of the most difficult stretches of his life. He never hid from the reality of the injury. Instead, he leaned into the structure of the program, the support of teammates and the belief that he’d eventually get back to being himself. Even when he couldn’t take a single rep, he tried to serve as a presence, choosing to encourage, learn, and watch the game from a different angle. Running back P.J. Prioleau spotlighted his speed and shiftiness after the team's game against Louisville.
"He's electric, man," Prioleau said. "I like to think of [him] as another version of me. He's electric, fast, quick. He's durable, tough for especially for a guy like his size. But yeah, I'm excited to see what he does in the future."
Prioleau himself served as a mentor to Overton, doing so over this past summer, as he mentioned to Virginia Tech On SI's own Thomas Hughes.
"We do mentorship programs over the summer, so I was the first one to mentor him and everything," Prioleau said when asked how he had helped Overton grow. "But even on the field, really, the only thing, especially for him going through what he went through so early in his career, is just confidence. Just helping him instill confidence in himself, knowing he's here for a reason, he's still like a top back."
So far on the year, Overton has 14 carries for a total of 93 yards at 6.6 yards per carry. He also scored his first touchdown in this game, a score that was a year in the making. It was a reminder of why he was such a coveted talent coming out of high school and a glimpse at the player that Virginia Tech believes he can become.
“It was a well-called play," Overton said. "The line blocked good… just a perfectly executed play. Me being able to hit the hole, get into open space, and just score.”
That touchdown was more than six points, it was a full-circle moment for a freshman who had every reason to doubt when or if this breakthrough would come. He spoke about it with a mix of relief and joy, understanding the weight of what it represented not just for the game, but for his journey.
“Just excited, man," Overton said about his first career touchdown. "After everything, to finally get in the end zone… it meant a lot.”
Teammates felt that emotion too, as several players joined the freshman in celebration. Everybody wanted that moment for him, knowing the hours he spent rehabbing while they prepared for games each week. Even during tough stretches, Overton remained locked in, and that persistence showed up when he burst through the second level and into the end zone.
Just last December, Overton didn't know when he'd play football next. Here we are just 11 months later, and he puts together a staple freshman performance in front of James Franklin, Virginia Tech's new hire, who also offered him out of high school. It was a long road back. Now that he’s here, Overton looks ready to stay.