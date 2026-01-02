Texas A&M Edge Transfer Solomon Williams Locks In Visit To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech continues to stay active in the transfer portal and has added former top-200 recruit Solomon Williams to its list of official visitors as the Hokies look to bolster their defensive front. The news was first reported by 247Sports reporter Kolby Crawford.

Texas A&M transfer Edge Solomon Williams locks in Virginia Tech, SEC visit



The news was first reported by 247Sports reporter Kolby Crawford.

Williams, an edge rusher, is coming off his redshirt freshman season at Texas A&M. While his on-field opportunities have been limited, he appeared in six games during his time with the Aggies, providing flashes of the upside that made him a highly regarded prospect out of high school.

Across those six appearances, Williams totaled 11 tackles, including seven solo stops, along with three quarterback hurries and one quarterback hit. He also recorded 4.5 tackles for loss, a notable figure considering his snap count and role within the rotation. The production points to a player who can impact both the pass rush and the run game when given opportunities.

During the 2025 season, Williams played 35 defensive snaps across four games and graded out well in advanced metrics. Per PFF, he posted an 80.6 overall grade, including a 74.2 mark as a pass rusher. Against the run, he earned a 77.6 grade, reinforcing the idea that he is a well-rounded edge defender capable of holding up at the point of attack while still providing pressure off the edge.

Virginia Tech’s interest in Williams is closely tied to the arrival of new defensive line coach Sean Spencer. Spencer coached Williams during both of his seasons at Texas A&M, giving him firsthand familiarity with Williams’ development, strengths and potential. That existing relationship could play a significant role as the Hokies look to evaluate whether Williams fits into their defensive plans moving forward. Williams is scheduled to visit Blacksburg on Jan. 5.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Williams was highly regarded coming out of high school and ranked inside the national top 200 by 247Sports. He was evaluated as a stand-up edge rusher with the strength to win using a bull rush and the athleticism to beat offensive linemen with speed and finesse around the corner. Those traits made him a coveted recruit and continue to make him an intriguing portal target.

The Hokies have a clear need at edge rusher entering the next season. The position group is thin and currently led by Jason Abbey and Deric Dandy, both of whom turned in solid campaigns in 2025. However, Virginia Tech is expected to pursue additional depth and competition at the position, and Williams’ visit signals that the Hokies are prioritizing reinforcements along the defensive front.

