The Biggest Challenge Virginia Tech Will Face From Maryland

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech football has encountered few speed bumps through the first two weeks of the James Franklin era.

A 73-3 drubbing of VMI was followed by a 44-21 victory over Old Dominion, giving the Hokies a 2-0 start and plenty of positives before the schedule begins to ramp up. Saturday's trip to Maryland, though, should provide Virginia Tech with its first legitimate measuring stick of the season. Malik Washington may be the biggest challenge Virginia Tech has encountered thus far.

Why Washington will be a challenge

Sep 12, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington entered his sophomore season after being thrown directly into the fire as a freshman. He attempted 473 passes in 2025, completing 57.7% of them for 2,963 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. There were growing pains, especially down the stretch, but the former four-star prospect flashed the arm talent that made him one of the nation's more coveted quarterbacks coming out of Archbishop Spalding.



Through two games in 2026, Washington has started to turn some of that potential into production. The 6-foot-5, 227-pound quarterback has completed 73.6% of his passes for 533 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. His latest performance was particularly impressive. Washington completed 24 of his 27 passes in Maryland's 38-14 win over UConn, at one point connecting on 18 consecutive attempts as the Terrapins pulled away in the second half.

"The quarterback is a special talent," Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin said Wednesday. "He is big, he's athletic. I've known Malik for a long time, and he can make all the throws."

The Hokies' defensive front has been disruptive through two weeks, but Maryland presents a different challenge than either VMI or Old Dominion. Washington has the arm strength to attack Virginia Tech vertically, and his size allows him to hang in the pocket and extend plays. While Maryland hasn't featured him heavily as a designed runner this season, his 2025 tape showed he can hurt defenses once he gets into open space.

Containing him becomes particularly important considering how much Maryland is willing to put on his shoulders. Washington threw 41 passes against UConn despite completing all but three of them, while the Terrapins struggled to consistently generate production on the ground.

The Hokies have generated pressure through their defensive front, giving the secondary some assistance through two games. But against Washington, getting close won't always be enough. Virginia Tech will need Mylachi Williams, Cortez Harris, Aycen Stevens, and company to turn pressure into negative plays while preventing Washington from escaping and creating additional time for his receivers.

Maryland's defense creates another challenge altogether. Maryland also recorded five sacks against UConn, meaning Ethan Grunkemeyer and Virginia Tech's offensive line will face their own test on the other side of the ball. Virginia Tech hasn't trailed through its first two games, and it hasn't had to deal with a quarterback consistently capable of stretching its secondary, either. Washington provides that threat, and doing so in the Hokies' first road game only adds another wrinkle.