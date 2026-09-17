Three Players to Watch on Virginia Tech's Defense vs. Maryland

Maryland let Malik Washington get sacked nine times all of last season. Virginia Tech sacked Old Dominion seven times last Saturday.

One of those numbers will look different after Saturday's 7:30 p.m. kickoff at SECU Stadium.

Through two games, the Hokies (2-0) lead the country with 12 sacks and 32 tackles for loss. The Terrapins (2-0) have allowed one sack. Neither team has played a Power Four opponent yet.

The man calling Virginia Tech's defense is defensive coordinator Brent Pry. He was fired as the Hokies' head coach last September, and head coach James Franklin brought him back in February. Franklin doesn't hedge on the hire.

"I think Coach Pry is the best defensive coordinator in college football," Franklin said.

Keep an eye on these three players against the Terrapins.

Jaquez White, Cornerback

White gave Maryland something to talk about before either team took the field.

Asked Monday about Washington, the senior said, "I don't really think he's that accurate, but he's pretty good."

Washington's response Tuesday was short. "Nah, just ready to play football," he said.

The numbers back White up, at least from last season. Against Big Ten defenses in 2025, Washington completed 56.6% of his passes and threw eight of his nine interceptions. He finished under 55% in six of those nine games.

This season has been a different story. Washington went 34 of 41 for 347 yards and two touchdowns at UConn, including a program-record 18 straight completions. Two newcomers, Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding and Chris Durr Jr., each topped 100 receiving yards. Through two games, Washington has completed 53 of 72 passes for 533 yards with no interceptions.

White took the long road to get here. The Blackshear, Georgia, native started at Division II Washburn before moving up to Troy. Last season with the Trojans, he made 67 tackles with three interceptions and 11 pass breakups and earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors.

He already said what he thinks of Washington's accuracy. Saturday, he has to be the reason it looks that way.

Mylachi Williams, Defensive End

Williams had the best game of his career last week against Old Dominion.

In the first quarter, he hit quarterback Quinn Henicle and forced a fumble. Safety Tyson Flowers picked it up and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown, and a 17-0 lead. In the second quarter, Williams hit a ball carrier as the handoff arrived, and Kaleb Spencer recovered the loose ball.

He finished with two sacks and two forced fumbles and now has three sacks on the season.

Cortez Harris, Defensive End

Saturday is a trip home for Harris.

The Maryland native played at Riverdale Baptist in Upper Marlboro and had the Terps among his finalists before signing with Penn State. He redshirted there last season and committed to Virginia Tech on Jan. 11.

Harris also has three sacks in two games, including two against Old Dominion for a combined loss of 23 yards. He blocked a punt in the opener against VMI, too.

Here's the number that jumps out. Harris played 20 defensive snaps against Old Dominion and graded out at 78.8 from PFF. Two sacks in 20 snaps won't last as a rate, but it's reason enough to watch whether his snap count climbs in a tighter game.

Maryland once recruited him to play Saturday nights at SECU Stadium. He'll get one this week, just from the other sideline.