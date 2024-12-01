The Briefing: Hokies Clinch Bowl Eligibility After 37-17 Win Over UVA
Blacksburg, Va. — In the middle of the third quarter Saturday night, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" blared through the speakers of Lane Stadium during the game's annual karaoke cam to keep the freezing Hokies' minds away from the chilly air that painted Southwest Virginia. It was at this moment that I realized, despite this being a year with many moments, both high and low (a lot of lows), that the Hokies were going to be just fine because a 20-point win over arch-rivals UVa and bowl eligibility for the second time in three years under head coach Brent Pry was going to be enough to cool any tempers, at least for the time being.
The Hokies donned redshirt sophomore William "Pop" Watson under center to mark the first start in Watson's young career. The former Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year took just a couple of runs to the Cavalier sideline before his confidence took over, a confidence which included chirping to the Cavs' bench.
"I've always been that way [confident]. I mean, you put in the work, you should be confident in yourself, and I feel like that goes for everybody... There should be no doubt when you are on that field."
Watson looked an experienced vet, marshaling a first-quarter drive that saw the Hokies notch a 10-0 lead with over 12:30 of the ball in Watson's hands, including a deep 42-yard pass to tight end Quan Felton, which ultimately set up star tailback Bhayshul Tuten to breeze into the end zone on the Hokies' debut drive.
"I thought he played well. He made better decisions than last week, again, back to his preparation. And the plays with his arm. He made plays with his feet," quoted coach Pry, about Watson. "He's got a little knack for kind of moving around in there and avoiding the rush."
While Watson and the Hokies' superb option attack wreaked havoc against UVa coach Tony Elliott and his squad. Things were only multiplied by Tech's stifling defense, which allowed just 84 yards and three first-half points. Which, were no match as Watson tacked his sole passing touchdown of the game with a 66-yard bomb to Middle Tennessee State transfer Jaylin Lane.
This, combined with Tuten's first-quarter touchdown and two John Love field goals, gave the Hokies a 20-3 advantage at halftime.
Despite Watson opening up the second half with a gleeful gallop into the end zone off a 45-yard drive, which pushed the Hokie lead up to 24, the Cavs were able to bounce back and compile a 14-3 run, thanks to the legs of Cavalier quarterback Tony Muskett, which brought the UVa deficit to just 13, with over 13 minutes to go in the game.
However, both squads mellowed out on their next drive, leaving 8:40 of clock to run with the Hokies up 30-17.
The name Bhayshul Tuten is one that will live in the minds of Tech fans for years to come. The N.C. A&T transfer has spent each of his two years in Blacksburg playing as the metronome of this Hokie offense.
When things look troubling, Tuten's agile frame allows him to weave himself around most defenses, and his impressive leg strength carries an impressive few yards further forward, even when he looks like he is down for a loss.
On the flip side, when Tech is firing, you can look at his stats and likely see his fingerprints all over any success the Hokies may have.
After all, Tuten has tallied 1,898 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground alone in his time at Tech.
Yet, what will really stand out in his time in Blacksburg is Tuten's ability to break a game wide open.
So when the Hokies are beginning to reel and look on the verge of allowing UVa a chance to bring the game to just one score, Tuten gashes the tiring UVa defense and essentially seals the game with a 58-yard rush that culminated in the Hokies' 37-17 win.
"This season wasn't what we wanted it to be," said Tuten postgame. "But, you know, it's still making a bowl game. Huge for us. It's still a big compliment for us. So just being able to hit that milestone for this team, you know, go to another bowl game just like we did last year, is a huge positive."
While the majority of the plaudits will go to Watson, Tuten, and a Tech defense that pried the ball away twice, there is reason to deliver those same praises to a Hokie offensive line, which kept Watson and Tuten churning. As the Hokies allowed just two sacks for a total of 17 yards and opened up alleys for Tuten as he averaged nearly seven yards a carry.
"That O-line blocked their tail off tonight. I couldn't, like, express my gratitude to them guys," said Watson. "I know a lot of them are upperclassmen, so I mean, I tell them all I love them. I appreciate y'all for just, like, going out there and balling."
As Tuten expressed, this season failed to meet the expectations it had once seemed to promise. However, all the Maroon and Orange can do is enjoy their extra practices thanks to their upcoming bowl game and wait to see who they will face in the coming weeks.
