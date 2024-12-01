Virginia Tech Football: 5 Takeaways From Hokies Win Against Virginia
1. Rushing Game
At the end of the first quarter, the Hokies ran for 69 yards. Quarterback Pop Watson and running back Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 59 yards and one touchdown in the first quarter alone. Virginia Tech finished the game rushing for 202 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns.
2. Defense
The Virginia Tech defense made things rough for the Cavaliers scoring in the first half. The Hokie defense allowed three points for 84 yards in the first half. The Hokies ended the first half with an interception and a forced fumble on defense. The Hokies defense went on to hold the Cavaliers below their season average of 23 points a game and forced two interceptions on the game.
3. Pop Watson
Hokies quarterback Pop Watson improved his play from last game, finishing the first half with 166 yards passing, one touchdown pass, and 45 rushing yards. Watson finished the game with 254 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and one rushing touchdown, with 48 rushing yards. Watson completed 66% of his passes today, which was a career best for the redshirt freshman.
4. Bhayshul Tuten
Bhayshul Tuten had a big game tonight, rushing for two touchdowns on 18 carries for 124 yards. This was Tuten's first 100-yard rushing game since the Thursday night game against Boston College where he rushed for 266 yards.
5. Jaylin Lane
Jaylin Lane had a big game tonight receiving for the Hokies. Lane caught four passes for 91 yards, and one touchdown. This is one of Lane's best performances receiving the ball this season, as he only has two receiving touchdowns and one of them was in this game.
