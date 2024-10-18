The Briefing: Tuten breaks record, turnovers galore, Hokies escape collapse in 42-21 win over Boston College
Blacksburg, VA- This story, under the bright lights on Worsham Field, starts and ends with Bhayshul Tuten. The North Carolina A&T transfer was beyond exceptional, breaking the Hokie single-game rushing record with 266 yards, along with four total touchdowns, against the Boston College Eagles/
In between the covers of that Tuten-stamped book, lie chapters of an erratic, sloppy game that repeatedly ripped confidence away from both sides.
Tech jumped to a clean 28-0 start. Kyron Drones was zipping the ball in the first half with 144 yards and a touchdown over a cool 92% completion rate. Meanwhile, Tuten compiled 128 yards and two first-half touchdowns split between the ground and the air.
This, combined with two Eagle turnovers, made Tech look like they were opening the gates to the most dominant Hokie win under Brent Pry, in just one half.
In soccer one of the most famous adages there is, is that there is nothing more dangerous than a two-goal lead. Something about those that two goal advantage gives the winning side a false sense of security. Maybe the same exists for football except that false sense exists up to four scores?
Jumping right out the gates of the second half, the Hokie offense looked apathetic, and a Thomas Castellanos pass to Treshaun Ward gave the Eagles a glimmer of hope. Suddenly, a poor pass from Drones gifted Bill O'Brien's side a shot inside the Tech red zone, which they snatched, dropping the white-trimmed Eagles to a 14-point deficit.
Just one play from scrimmage later, Tuten lost the ball, once again gifting Boston College the ball in the Hokies' endzone, and they took every bit of good fortune the Hokies gave them by making the score 28-21 following a Kyle Robichaux five-yard rushing touchdown.
Fortunately for Hokie fans, that torrid third period was over, and after a spirited team huddle that saw every Hokie circle around Pry. Tech got their act back together.
Two more Tuten touchdowns and a Chris Marve-led defense eventually solidified a Hokie win. Yet, there were points where a once rocking Lane Stadium fell to the pitch that would loudly echo a pin drop, which shows that Pry and his staff are still lacking a crucial ability to put games away, and while relying on a world-beating talent in Bhayshul Tuten, and the nations sack leader Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. (11) can push you over the line in some games, there is a lack of consistency that must be accounted for.
