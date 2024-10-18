Virginia Tech Football: Bhayshul Tuten Breaks Virginia Tech’s Single Game Rushing Record
Blacksburg, Vir. — Virginia Tech has had plenty of dominant single game performances from their running backs in the history of the program, like Darren Evans’ long-time record of rushing 253 yards in one game or Mike Imoh’s dominant 243 yard performance.
Evans achieved this feat with thirty-two carries as did Mike Imoh, but Bhayshul Tuten only needed eighteen. Tuten broke Evans’ longstanding record with a 266 yard performance on just eighteen rushes.
He averaged 14.8 yards per carry, a number that Heisman favorite running back Ashton Jeanty has not touched this year.
Tuten scored four touchdowns in the Hokies’ 42-21 win against Boston College, two in the first half and two in the second half.
He was a complete game wrecker. He had over fifteen yards per touch, and he was only held to one play for no gain, and only three plays gaining three yards or less.
He relenquished his role as a kick returner earlier in the year, and has grown each-week as the every down back for the Hokies. Past week one, he’s had eighteen or more carries in every game, excluding the loss to Rutgers where he rushed for three touchdowns and 122 yards on only fifteen carries.
It was really a matter of time until Tuten broke a record like this, he’s always been an explosive runner, and he’s always taken hold of games due to his explosive runs. His breakout 55-yard run against the Hurricanes helped the Hokies stay in the game and he’s gained incredible stats on the season.
After this performance, Tuten’s stat line on the year consists of 871 rushing yards on 7.0 yards per carry with 14 touchdowns. He is third in the country in rushing yards, and tied-third in the nation with Army quarterback Bryson Daily for fourteen rushing touchdowns on the year.
Bhayshul Tuten is a beast.
Additional Links:
Bhayshul Tuten Discusses the Expectations Facing The Hokies in 2024 + Improvement From the O-Line and Kyron Drones
Everything From Running Back Bhayshul Tuten at Virginia Tech Media Day
Bhayshul Tuten ranked as the No. 5 All-Purpose Player in the country by Lindy’s College Football Preview Magazine