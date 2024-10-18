Virginia Tech Football: 5 Big Takeaways From Virginia Tech's win vs Boston College
1. The Run Game
Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten had big games rushing the football. Drones opened the game by rushing for an 11-yard touchdown on his first series and finished the first half with two rushing touchdowns, his first multi-rush touchdown game since Pitt a season ago. Tuten had his longest career run of 83 yards for a touchdown to start the 2nd quarter and extended his streak of scoring at least one rushing touchdown a game to nine. Tuten now owns the Virginia Tech single-game record for rushing yards.
2. The Defense
On the first drive, Virginia Tech got a three and out, followed it up the next with a forced fumble from defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam Jr. The defense held Boston College scoreless in the first quarter and forced a fumble to start the second. This continued to be the story as the Hokies forced five fumbles for the evening. The defense began the second half by giving up three straight scoring drives and eventually got back in rhythm in the 4th quarter. Antwaun Powell-Ryland had an amazing night, finishing with four sacks.
3. Very Efficient First Half
The Hokies were able to move the ball and get stops efficiently in the first half, only allowing 134 yards of total offense from Boston College and gaining 332 yards of total offense. The defense forced four fumbles in the first half and the offense had it going on both the ground and in the air, Kyron Drones passed for 164 yards and a touchdown.
4. Second Half Woes (especially the 3rd quarter)
The team started the 3rd quarter scoreless on offense and allowed a three-yard touchdown run on defense to open up the 2nd half. This season, we've seen this be an ongoing problem for the Hokies whether it be the first or second half, the team just can't put together a complete and good game for all four quarters.
5. Bhayshul Tuten
Bhayshul Tuten continues to lead the way for this Virginia Tech Hokies team, with the way he continues to be a duo threat on offense. Tuten can both catch and run which we saw on display tonight, he ran for 266 yards, three rushing touchdowns, and one reception for a 20-yard receiving touchdown. The more versatility that Tuten continues to show, the more his draft stock and Heisman ranking will continue to rise. Tuten also finished the game with the most rushing yards in Virginia Tech Football history.
