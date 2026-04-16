The Four Biggest Storylines Heading Into Virginia Tech's Spring Game On Saturday

The James Franklin era is officially underway at Virginia Tech.

After weeks of spring practice and months of anticipation, Saturday will be the first time Franklin’s team will hit the field…even if it is against one another.

While it is a far cry from August’s matchup against the VMI Keydets, this weekend will provide the first and last glimpse of Virginia Tech football for fans to catch firsthand before a dreaded summer break.

Of course, the spring game is really a glorified practice for the Hokies, and a lot of what will be on show will be base-level offensive and defensive schemes; however, there are still some key takeaways that will be hidden in each snap.

1. How much will Ethan Grunkemeyer’s arm be on show?

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) celebrates after a touchdown pass during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With a pretty banged-up running back room heading in, the last thing Franklin will want is another injury, meaning there will likely be a lot of passing. With Grunkemeyer right now the assumed starter, his arm is bound to be utilized…a lot.

The former four-star notched 1,339 yards in his 123 passes last season at Penn State, which included eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

2. A big chance for Bill Davis to shine

With the aforementioned banged-up running back room, the Louisiana transfer is bound to get big minutes on Saturday. While Davis showed potential in his 796-yard, nine-touchdown season last Fall, his place on the depth chart is foggy at the very best. A compelling spring game can help his case.

3. How will the wideout room look?

Last season, the Hokies’ passing offense often looked undercooked as Tech amounted to just 153.5 passing yards per game. Good for 125th in a ranking that comprises 136 teams. Part of it was due to the inaccuracies of quarterback Kyron Drones; however, Tech’s wide receiving core played their own part in Drones’ 56.5% senior season completion rate with several drops at key moments as the Hokies were vying for momentum. With the transfer portal additions of Marlion Jackson, Tyseer Denmark, Jeff Exinor Jr., and Que’Sean Brown, Saturday will provide ample chance to hopefully see an improved catching game.

4. A revamped cornerback corps

With Brent Pry now fully focused on the defensive side of the ball, Tech fans are hoping to see a return to the stellar defenses that brought Pry from Happy Valley to the Hokies in the first place. Last season’s cornerback room saw underclassmen, mid-season departures, and injuries galore.

The Hokies have since brought in Jaquez White, Kenny Woseley Jr., and Cam Chadwick Jr. Combine that with the fact that Tech is bringing back Josh Clarke, Knahlij Harrel, Jahmari DeLoatch, and the fan-favorite Isaiah Brown-Murray, and there is reason to be excited.

Tech is set to take the field at 3:00 p.m. ET and admission is free to the public.