‘It Wasn’t Fun’: Arch Manning Reveals Why He Believed He Struggled Early in First Year As Texas Starter

Last season did not go the way that Texas fans expected.

The Longhorns, who were the nation’s top-ranked team in the preseason a year ago, had a fine season, but one that ultimately fell well short of the program’s championship expectations. Texas was one of the first teams left out of the College Football Playoff, and star quarterback Arch Manning did not perform like the Heisman contender that most expected.

In 13 starts, Manning completed just 61.4% of his passes for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also added 399 yards rushing with 10 scores. The second half of the year was better than the first, and it wasn’t a bad season by any stretch, but with expectations as high as they were, it felt like a disappointing year for Manning and the Longhorns, who ultimately finished 10–3 with a two-touchdown win in the Citrus Bowl over Michigan.

When asked during media availability on Wednesday about the difference between his performance in the first half of the season versus the second, Manning chalked it up to one simple thing.

“I think I could have had more fun,” Manning said. “The first half of the season, I was pissed. I wasn’t playing well. It wasn’t fun. I said screw it, had a little more fun, and started winning some games. … I think it was after Kentucky, we got together and said, ‘We’ve just got to have fun. This hasn’t been fun.’ We all got closer as an offense and as a team with Jack Endries and all those guys. I think we started to play better and that y’all could see it on the field.”

Texas QB Arch Manning on whether last year was fun for him or not.



“I felt like I played better when I said screw it, let’s just have fun.” pic.twitter.com/UiqpverjaL — Eric C. Henry (@EricCHenry_) April 15, 2026

With Manning aiming to have more fun, Texas is looking to make a CFP run this season and try to win a national championship. Having Manning healthy should help, too.

Manning feels 100% after offseason foot surgery

Arch Manning played through a lingering foot injury last season but the Texas quarterback says he feels “100%” this spring. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Manning gave an update on his health after offseason surgery to address a foot injury that has been lingering since the 2024 season.

“I feel 100% right now,” Manning said. “We’re kind of taking it slow, but if we had a game today, I’d be playing,” he added.

Texas’s staff has been taking it easy with their star quarterback this spring, as he’s been limited in team workouts as he works his way back to full game shape.While he understands it’s all part of the process, Manning has been itching to be a full participant.

“Obviously, when you’re not out there you’re kind of antsy and it was hard the first few weeks, just not being able to do anything,” Manning said. “Not being able to run or do anything was a little bit challenging but I think it was good rest for my body.”

Arch talked about the difficulties of not participating fully this spring



"Obviously when you're not out there you're kind of antsy and it was hard the first few weeks, just not being able to do anything...Not being able to run or do anything was a little bit challenging but I… pic.twitter.com/euWUJHgyZn — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) April 15, 2026

Manning is expected to be fully cleared this summer and will be ready to go for fall camp.

Auburn transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman says Arch Manning was a big reason for choosing Texas in transfer portal

Auburn transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman is expected to play a huge role in Texas’ passing offense this season, teaming up with Ryan Wingo to create a 1-2 punch at receiver that will be among the best in college football.

For Coleman, the decision to transfer to Texas was an easy one.

“Just a lot of prayer, a lot of thought,” Coleman said. “A lot of talk with my family. Really just finding the best opportunity for me. What [Texas] has been doing in the past, what they’ve got rolling, going on here. Really, it was just a good fit for me.”

#Texas WR Cam Coleman speaks on why he chose the Longhorns.



“It was really just a good fit for me.”@ontexasfootball | Q from @_dannydavis pic.twitter.com/bTx15mo6v7 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) April 15, 2026

Coleman said a big reason for transferring to Texas was Manning, who he’s been building chemistry with this spring despite the quarterback being limited in workouts.

“We’ve been building chemistry every day. Throwing every day. Really just watching film. He even tells me where he wants me to be on routes, so really just building chemistry every day.”

Texas WR Cam Coleman addresses the media for the first time.



He speaks on his relationship with Arch Manning and building chemistry with him. pic.twitter.com/Fcqav8atYE — Eric C. Henry (@EricCHenry_) April 15, 2026

Manning is excited to play with Coleman this season, but made sure to credit his teammate in Wingo for his role in getting Coleman to Austin.

“[Coleman] is an elite player. He wants to be good, which is the most encouraging thing. He’s a hard worker, and I’m excited [to play with him]. … Everyone is talking about how I went to dinner with him, but really it was Ryan Wingo who went to dinner with him. I had to go to dinner with two linemen who ended up actually not coming, so really Ryan’s the hero [of the recruitment].”

#Texas QB Arch Manning talks on WR Cam Coleman.



Also says Ryan Wingo was the unsung hero in Coleman’s recruitment out of the portal.



Manning says he was at dinner with two OL at the time — both ended up enrolling elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/BkRSEcJ0oI — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) April 15, 2026

Texas will certainly have one of the best offenses in the country on paper heading into the fall, but expectations will only take you so far, as the team learned a year ago. Manning & Co. will look to manage the preseason hype and harness it into a better season in 2026.

More College Football From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s College YouTube channel.