Practice Report, April 16: Tech Aiming To Keep Spring Game Simple, Multiple Wildcat Options, Josh Clarke Returns

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech football's spring football period is nearly over. The Hokies officially wrap up their spring ball stint — the practices, at least — with the spring game on Saturday, April 18, at 3 p.m. ET. Ahead of the spring game's kickoff, here's three things to note from Thursday's post-practice media availability:

No. 1: Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin is aiming to keep the spring game simple, without much frills.

That's not to say that the spring game will be as dull as last year's, which was a 50-21 blowout victory for the defense. However, several cards will presumptively be held close to the vest, as is the case with nearly every spring game. After all, Virginia Tech is integrating a new head coach (Franklin), offensive coordinator (Ty Howle), defensive coordinator (Brent Pry — though he served as the Hokies' head coach from 2022 through the first three games of 2025) and special teams coordinator (Doug Shearer). Moreover, the lone position coach to return for Virginia Tech is wide receivers coach Fontel Mines.

The full format itself is unknown. Franklin revealed that there will be two different sidelines designated for a maroon team and a white team that will feature a mix of ones, twos, threes and fours spread across both teams.

"It's legitimately a mix of guys on both sides that I think will have a chance to be a competitive game," Franklin said.

The focus is on keeping things game-like rather than putting on a show. The game will go for about 90 plays, featuring four quarters of play, with a running clock after the first quarter and no halftime.

"We're not going to do anything flashy," Franklin said. "We're going to play football. ... We're going to the stadium, we're going to let everybody get a peek at who and what we're going to be. But it's not about us putting on a show. We've got to get better."

In regards to making the game more regular season-like, Franklin referenced having the team stay in the stadium during halftime, not going back over to Merryman and losing "four to five minutes of transition time."

"We'll be in the stadium next year at halftime," Franklin said.

That extends beyond to things such as the pre-game meal, what time players get to the contest and to the operations of the system, as a whole.

"There are just some nuances here that I haven't experienced very often, I want to make sure myself and the staff are very comfortable... I want to make sure that there's no issues next year," Franklin said.

No. 2: The Hokies are testing out multiple options at WIldcat.

Wide receiver A.J. Brand is one whose name has been brought up concerning those discussions before — after all, he started spring ball as a quarterback — but another intriguing name has entered the discussion: Penn State transfer tight end Luke Reynolds.

“Just having him, having me as kind of dual-threat options has been great for the offense, especially in the red zone,” Brand said to Tech Sideline's Andy Bitter.

QB-turned-WR A.J. Brand said he's been doing some Wildcat stuff in practice. Also in the mix there? Tight end Luke Reynolds.



"Kind of dual-threat options," Brand said. "Has been great for the offense, especially in the red zone." #Hokies — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) April 16, 2026

As a quarterback at Irmo High School, Brand rolled up 2,600 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, adding 2,029 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on 183 carries. He did not see game action in 2025.

"I think A.J. Brand has got a real future at wide receiver," Franklin remarked. "He came out at first and was having success, but he scored a touchdown, wouldn't smile. In some ways, [he was] still kind of fighting the transition in my mind. But he's killing it right now. I think he's got a chance to really help us this year, and I think he has a chance to play for a long time at the wide receiver position.

"He's like a real dude at wide receiver, and it's exciting for him, and it's exciting for us. And at the end of the day, it's not about who's right and who's wrong. It's about getting the guys in the best position to be successful."

As a tight end, Reynolds rolled up 257 receiving yards on 26 receptions in 2025 at Penn State.

No. 3: Josh Clarke has bounced back well.

In the midst of last year's spring ball practices, the then-redshirt freshman cornerback landed hard while going up for a routine pass, injuring his knee. The subsequent diagnosis ruled him out for the entirety of the 2025 season. Clarke's back, now — and according to safeties coach Anthony Midget, he's taken well, operating fine despite the natural tepidness that would come with recovering from a knee injury.

"Well, when you get a guy coming off injury, the first thing is, Do they trust that injury?" Midget said. "And just doing it, he's been working through it and he's trusted. He's been full go. He's been out here every day, and you haven't seen any limitations on him. He's a talented guy. We're going to count on him for us to have a big year. He's going to be a big part of what we're asking those guys to do on the outside."

Clarke himself has held steadfast to his faith to carry him through the injury's aftermath.

"I was just like, everything happens for a reason," Clarke said. "I'm a really, really strong believer in that, and God has a plan for me. So, it was like, shoot, it happened. It happened for a reason. What's the next steps for this? And what are we going to do to get past it?"