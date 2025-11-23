The Good, Bad and Ugly from the Hokies' Loss to No. 14 Miami
BLACKSBURG, Va. - Now that the dust has settled in the front office with James Franklin taking over the reigns, the Hokie faithful were hoping to kick off the tenure with a victory. Unfortunately, Virginia Tech (3-8, 2-5 ACC) couldn't muscle past the No. 14/13 Miami Hurricanes (9-2, 5-2 ACC), falling to 2-5 in the conference.
While it wasn't the result that Tech's faithful were hoping for after such a tumultuous season, there were some positives in the Hokies' performance. Let's break it down into the good, bad, and ugly from Virginia Tech's home finale.
The Good
- The Hokies rushed for a total of 194 yards, which is the most of any team against the Hurricanes this season.
- Virginia Tech scored their first possession thanks to a 30-yd field goal from kicker John Love.
- Freshman Jeffery Overton opened the scoring in the second half with a 38-yard rushing touchdown. It was a collegiate milestone for the young Hokie, marking his first touchdown, and one of two rushing touchdowns for Tech against the Hurricanes.
- The defensive squad recorded three pass breakups against the No. 14 Hurricanes, despite missing nickelback Isaiah Cash.
The Bad
- The offense was 3-12 on third downs. Converting on third downs has been a sore spot for the Hokies all season long, and continued to plague the offense in their home finale.
- The Hokies were sacked five times, resulting in 41 yards gained for Miami. Four of those sacks were attributed to Drones, while the fifth was attributed to second-stringer William "Pop" Watson.
- While Virginia Tech may have had the advantage on rushing yards, Miami's elite passing game gave them the overall edge. The Hurricanes had 335 total passing yards which they converted into four touchdowns.
The Ugly
- The offense recorded the most rushing yards of any opponent the Hurricanes have faced the entire season (194) and Miami still walked away with double Tech's points. huge factor for Miami's success at Lane Stadium was their 84 percent pass completion rate, compared to Virginia Tech's 58 percent. Carson Beck and the Hurricane's performance shined a light on Tech's shortcomings in their passing game; until the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter, no Hokie tallied over 30 receiving yards.
While a loss is always disappointing, especially when it occurs in Lane Stadium, there is a lot for Hokie faithful to feel hopeful for. First, with a new official head coach being named, the front office can dig their heels in and focus on the season ahead. And second: the Commonwealth Clash is just around the corner, coming on Nov. 29 The epic rivalry between Virginia Tech and Virginia will surely fire up the Hokie squad as they look to close out the 2025 season on a high and claim their first victory.