The Hokies and the Eagles, a history with an array of results that make Thursday's matchup unpredictable
For those that love college football, there is just something about tonight's Virgina Tech and Boston College Thursday night matchup. The Hokies have a history of playing Thursday night games on ESPN and that is something that head coach Brent Pry acknowledged that this week:
"Good to see everybody; it's been a little bit. I'm excited to be back in Lane Stadium. It's been nearly a month, I believe. Thursday night, a sold-out crowd, ESPN national television, Orange Effect—there's a lot to be excited about. Great opponent in BC, highly regarded head coach, a lot to be excited about for Thursday. You know, ESPN Thursday Night Football and Virginia Tech go hand in hand. Back when I was a young coach, watching the Hokies on Thursday night was one of my favorite things to do. Our guys are excited, our coaches are excited. I'm appreciative of our fan base; we've sold out every home game this season, which I don't think has been done in quite some time. Everybody's fired up. It's been a good week of practice. Again, a little bit of a different week as far as scheduling and things like that, but our 37th appearance on ESPN Thursday Night Football speaks volumes. This series is tied three to three on Thursday night against Boston College, so it's a rubber match. We want to get on top of this thing."
The Hokies hold a 21-11 record over Boston College, including a 9-5 record at home. However, Over the last 10 occasions, Tech has held a measly 6-4 record. Of course, there is the context in that the Hokies were in the process of flipping from Frank Beamer to the tumultuous tenure under Justin Fuente before most recently landing on Brent Pry. The maroon-trimmed Eagles, meanwhile, were much more stabilized under Steve Addazio, Jeff Hafley, and now Bill O'Brien
O'Brien has turned heads since his induction in early February. Boton College sits at a steady 4-2, with both losses coming in a narrow 27-21 loss to Missouri, and a fourth quarter capitulation against UVa.
Yet, this matchup, being on a chilly Thursday night, holds a meaning only Hokie fans can speak to. Tech is an elite program credited with establishing college football on Thursday nights in front of a national audience.
It started with their first matchup in the autumn of '94, a destructive 34-6 win over West Virginia, and has gone on to pin the Eagles and the Hokies together six times since, with both teams splitting the six games. Yet, the two haven't met under the stars since 2007, so there is little stock we can take in playing psychic to predict Thursday's scoreline.
What we do know, is that Thursday's matchup will be a barometer for both sides. For O'Brien, he is in the midst of snagging a landmark win over a longtime foe in front of a national audience. For Pry, if he and his squad can rattle two wins on a spin, with one over a former NFL coach, then a shaky confidence is beginning to be pieced together with a hope to restore a chance at ACC glory come the ACC Championship.
