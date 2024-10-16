Virginia Tech vs Boston College: Final Score Predictions For Thursday's Game
Boston College and Virginia Tech, two of the most run-heavy offenses in the ACC are set off to play each other on ESPN's Thursday Night Football.
The Hokies have appeared on ESPN's Thursday Night Football more than thirty times, six of which were against Boston College, but a lot has changed since the Hokies last matched up against the Eagles.
Thomas Castellanos has been at the helm of the Boston College offense for most of the season. He has been a huge rushing threat for the Eagles in the past, and was also primarily a rusher in his time at UCF. Now that's changed, Castellanos only has 103 rushing yards, he averages 1.9 yards per carry, and has seen a much larger amount of drop-backs this year than the last.
He has weapons though, Lewis Bond is far and away the best receiver in Boston College's group. Castellanos spreads the ball around too. Reed Harris, Treshaun Ward, Kamari Morales, and Jerand Bradley have all caught two or more touchdowns.
Virginia Tech and Boston College have had two very different seasons, and despite having less wins than Boston College, Virginia Tech is listed as a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here's how we think Virginia Tech's matchup against Boston College will go.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and Lead Editor), 4-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 35-21
Kahlil McCuller (Writer), 2-3 record this year: Virginia Tech 28-14
Zach Ozmon (Writer), 4-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 37-14
Connor Mardian (Writer), 2-3 record this year: Virginia Tech 35-14
RJ Schafer (Writer), 4-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 28-18
