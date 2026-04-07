Everything From Virginia Tech OL Coach Matt Moore At April 7's Media Availability

Virginia Tech offensive line coach Matt Moore spoke to the media on Tuesday, April 7. Here's the entirety of what Moore had to say:

On how things are different in the second spring practice compared to the first:

"We’ve got a lot more depth, a lot more energy. So, it’s been good. It’s been really good."

On mixing and matching guys, and experimentation:

"It’s been some of that. Now, when we start getting guys more and more healthy, it’ll be more of it. But right now, just depth-wise, feel good about it. Got 10 guys right now that can play. A lot of guys have a lot of playing experience, and just excited about getting them all healthy and getting them on the field."

On Justin Terry:

He’s a big, athletic kid, but he’s still got to play. He hasn’t played a whole lot. He’s one of those guys who redshirted at West Virginia and then played 80-100 snaps at Ohio State, and he’s got something to prove. Everybody’s excited about him. The way he looks, the way he moves. He’s got to go out there and play the game and he’s got to show he can get it done. I’ve got confidence in him, but it’s definitely not a done deal."

On going up against the defensive line:

"It’s been really competitive. Up front on defense, some of the new guys, there are some big, heavy-handed guys, and some of the returning guys played a lot of ball, and it’s been really competitive. It’s been really fun."

On Montavious Cunningham:

"I always thought he was a tackle, but last year, we needed him at guard. Then, he got injured after Game 3 or 4 and didn’t see much of him. But he’s long and he’s athletic, and he’s a good football player, and he’s played a lot of football when he was at Georgia State, played a lot of games, so we’re excited about what he’s doing, but also he’s still got a lot to prove, too. So we have a lot of guys with a lot of talent, but unproven for several of them.

On Johnny Garrett:

"We know what he can do at tackle. Just love to see him get that athleticism in there at guard. It was good to see him back out there today and get some reps at the guard position. We’re excited about him, but at the same time, it’s always nice to have guys who have started at the tackle position that are playing other positions, because you know you’ve got that guy if something happens."

On whether having Kyle Altuner back at center takes a load off Moore's mind:

"Yeah, it does, just because he got all of those game reps. But at the same time, he’s got to continue to improve, and Tommy [Ricard] is really pushing him. Tommy’s doing a really nice job of being consistent and really pushing him at that center position, so I’ve been rotating both of them, getting ones and just trying to get guys to play beside each other. Not trying to get a run where you only play beside the same guys all the time. They’ve got to get where they’re comfortable with multiple centers, multiple tackles, with guards and all of that stuff."

On if it stresses Moore less to have a center:

"For sure. It’s that whole gameday, pressure, snaps, front calls. It’s like, ‘OK, I know I’ve got a guy who can do that.’ That is a huge load off of me."

On Lucas Austin:

"Lucas has really come back as a much stronger, improved player over the offseason. He’s worked really hard. He’s playing really well strength-wise, and really smart player. He’s playing left tackle right now. He played guard all of last year, so we try to develop all of our O-linemen where they’re not just pigeon-holed in one place, and they can play multiple positions to help you throughout the year. Left side, right side, inside, outside, if they’re capable."

On if Michael Troutman is one of those guys that can play multiple positions:

"Yeah, he could play center. That’s the great thing about it. He’s got a whole year of playing center, so now, we’re trying to get him ready for the guard spot because, for an inside guy, you want to be able to play all three positions. So, he’s playing both guards, he’s playing center. Very physical player, smart player, and he is pushing to get into that top-five rotation. That’s the good thing about us — we’ve got a really competitive first two groups."

On Brody Meadows, who was out for all of last year:

"He missed a bunch of spring, too. So, I hadn’t really seen him do much, but he’s had a really, really good spring thus far. Just his size and his length; he’s just a big human, and he can stay in front of people. If you can do that, you can be a really good player. But he strains really hard, he’s really conscientious, super smart kid, studies really hard, works his butt off in the weight room. He’s got the respect of everybody here, just from pushing through the stuff he’s had to push through.

On if a leader has emerged in the room:

"I’d say Johnny [Garrett] is the most vocal guy. Johnny and Altuner, they’re the two guys who are the most vocal guys. They’ve played a ton of snaps. I’d say they’re the guys that are going to step up in situations and talk about things from a vocal standpoint."

On there being a more effective run blocking as opposed to pass blocking, and whether Moore has seen improvement in the latter:

"Yes, we’re definitely improved. Now, what you’ve got to understand is, why do you think we were better at run blocking than pass blocking last year? Was it just the O-line? No, it’s always what’s around you. We had a quarterback who was a better runner than a thrower, so we were better at run blocking. Same thing here. Now, we’ve got a quarterback who’s probably a better passer than he is a runner, so we’re going to naturally look better."

"Quarterbacks are doing a phenomenal job of stepping up in the pocket; receivers are getting open. We’re running routes closer to the ball so the ball can come out faster, and all of that makes us look better in pass pro, guys. People have always talked about O-line, where if you give up a bunch of sacks, you’re not very good. It just depends on what’s going on around you. If that guy gets the ball out really fast, you look like great O-line pass pro guys. But I do feel like we’re improving. But at the same time, I get tricked on it too because I’m like the ball’s coming out so fast and the quarterbacks are doing a great job. Stepping up in the pocket is huge. They’re stepping up in the pocket, and they’re getting rid of the ball."

On Aidan Lynch:

"He’s been working both tackles. He’s definitely improving. He’s just a guy that’s got to keep coming. He’s got to keep being a confident, aggressive player. Right now, he’s just one of those kids that wants to do everything perfect. So, he’s just a little bit non-aggressive when you need him to be, ‘Hey, just lay it out there. Be aggressive. Be a big, physical guy like you are.’ So, he’s got to overcome that mental block to be as great a player as he can be."

On Justin Bell's transition from Michigan State:

"Very nicely. He’s really overperformed from what I expected. To be a young player like that, he has really gutted it up. He hurt his knee last week. Could’ve easily sat out of practice. Came back, went through the scrimmage on a knee that was bothered. So, that’s big to me, just from the standpoint of being a tough person. He’s got some things he’s got to work on, but I’m pleased with where he is. I’m excited about him."