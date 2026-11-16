Three Biggest Storylines for Virginia Tech vs. Miami

The last time Virginia Tech played at Hard Rock Stadium, the Hokies left the field thinking they’d won. Kyron Drones’ final-play Hail Mary was ruled a touchdown for Da’Quan Felton, and Tech players ran out to celebrate. Then the replay review dragged on, and the call was overturned. Miami won 38-34.

Two years and a coaching change later, the Hokies go back Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN) on a two-game losing streak. Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) gave up 91 points in those losses, 51 at SMU and 40 at home to Stanford. Miami (9-1, 7-0) clinches a spot in the Dec. 5 ACC title game with a win, and College GameDay will be on the Coral Gables campus that morning.

“We did not meet anyone’s expectations, including myself,” coach James Franklin said after Saturday’s 40-22 loss.

1. Tech has to make Darian Mensah hold the ball

Franklin tied the Stanford loss to the pass rush. Coverage and pressure work together, he said, and the goal is to get a quarterback off his first read and “make him hold the ball.”

Tech didn’t. The Hokies finished with no sacks and one tackle for loss, and Stanford ran 41 times for 233 yards. Micah Ford had 149 of those yards and three touchdowns, eight days after SMU scored on each of its first eight drives.

Through eight games, defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s unit allowed 20.5 points per game. Over the last two, it’s 45.5.

Now it gets Darian Mensah. The Duke transfer has 29 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He went over 3,000 yards on Saturday by throwing for 382 yards in a 36-25 win over Duke. Miami also runs for 5.3 yards per carry, so dropping eight and waiting isn’t a plan either.

Tech won’t sack its way out of this one. What Pry’s group can do is take away the first read often enough that Mensah has to look for a second. A few of those snaps on third down would get the Hokies off the field, which they couldn’t do for most of the last two weeks.

2. Jeffrey Overton Jr. vs. a front allowing 2.8 yards per carry

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Overton has been the steadiest part of the offense. He ran for 107 yards on 19 carries against Stanford, his fourth 100-yard game of the season. He’s at 869 yards and seven touchdowns on 6.0 yards per carry.

Miami doesn’t give up much on the ground: 2.8 yards per carry and about 71 rushing yards per game.

Tech’s best version of Saturday runs through Overton. Long drives keep Mensah on the sideline, and they only work if the ball stays with the Hokies. Tech has turned it over five times in the last two games, and Stanford turned three of them into 14 points. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw two interceptions in his first eight games. He has thrown three in the last two.

Miami’s quarterbacks have thrown three interceptions all season. A team scoring 44.1 points per game doesn’t need extra possessions, and Tech has been handing them out.

3. Franklin’s 4-21 record meets a five-game Miami streak

Franklin went 4-21 against AP top-10 opponents in 12 seasons at Penn State.

Tech’s last win in the series was a 42-35 game at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 5, 2019. Miami has won the five meetings since, including the Hail Mary game and a 34-17 win in Blacksburg last November.

The first-year rebuild has already cleared one bar. Tech went 3-9 in 2025, and Franklin has the Hokies bowl-eligible at 6-4. A win in Miami would be the biggest of his tenure by a wide margin.

I don’t expect it. I do think Tech can make it a four-quarter game if Overton gets 20-plus carries and the Hokies don’t lose the turnover battle.

Virginia comes to Lane Stadium on Nov. 28. Tech would like to bring a better team into that week than the one Stanford saw.