Three Biggest Storylines for Virginia Tech vs. SMU

Whoever loses Friday night in Dallas walks out with three ACC losses. Miami has none. Wake Forest has one.

That’s what is riding on Virginia Tech (6–2, 3–2 ACC) at SMU (6–2, 4–2), 7 p.m. ET on ESPN from Gerald J. Ford Stadium. It’s the first meeting between the programs since 1974, when SMU won 28–25 at the Cotton Bowl. The Mustangs lead the series 2–1.

Here are three storylines for the game.

1. An elimination game in everything but the math

The ACC sends the two teams with the best conference winning percentage to Charlotte for the Dec. 5 title game. Head-to-head results break ties first, and a SportSource Analytics team ranking settles what head-to-head can’t.

Here’s the top of the table. Miami is 6–0 in league play and No. 1 in the AP poll. Wake Forest is 5–1 and No. 14. Louisville and SMU are 4–2, and Louisville beat the Mustangs 41–31 in September. Virginia Tech is 3–2, tied with Duke and with a Clemson team the Hokies already beat.

Virginia Tech and SMU both play nine conference games, so Friday’s loser can finish no better than 6–3. For the Hokies to get to Charlotte at 6–3, Wake Forest would have to lose two of its last three league games. Louisville, Duke, Clemson, and SMU would each have to lose at least once more. Then a tiebreaker would have to go Virginia Tech’s way.

Winning doesn’t guarantee a spot either. A win puts Virginia Tech at 4–2 with Stanford, a Nov. 21 trip to Miami, and Virginia still ahead. Even winning all of those could come up short if Wake Forest wins out. SMU’s road is more direct, because Wake Forest still has to come to Dallas on Nov. 14.

The winner leaves Dallas with two league losses and a pulse. The loser leaves with three and a calculator.

2. Virginia Tech’s 13 days vs. SMU’s six

The Hokies last played Oct. 24. Ethan Grunkemeyer found tight end Luke Reynolds for a 5-yard touchdown with 1:44 left in a 20–16 win at Clemson, Virginia Tech’s first win over the Tigers since 2007. Then came a Halloween bye. By kickoff, coach James Franklin’s team will have had 13 days between games.

SMU gets six, and it spent Saturday getting stunned. Syracuse beat the Mustangs 30–27 on a 2-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds left, and SMU dropped out of the AP Top 25 on Sunday.

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee put the loss on his own team. He pointed to a run game that went nowhere, a lost turnover battle, critical penalties, and too many sacks, and said, “we shouldn’t have been in that position.” Syracuse sacked Kevin Jennings four times.

The turnovers aren’t a one-week problem. SMU has given the ball away 11 times in eight games, with five interceptions and six fumbles lost, while forcing six turnovers.

Ford Stadium is still a tough place to play. SMU is 5–0 at home, and Virginia Tech is 3–1 on the road.

Franklin has seen this opponent rattled before. His Penn State team beat SMU 38–10 in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoff, returning two first-half Jennings interceptions for touchdowns. Grunkemeyer made his college debut late in that game. His first pass was tipped and intercepted, and SMU turned it into its only touchdown.

This season, he has just two interceptions in 262 attempts.

3. Virginia Tech’s havoc vs. SMU’s pass rush

This is where Friday gets decided.

Virginia Tech’s defense under coordinator Brent Pry lives in the backfield. The Hokies have 77 tackles for loss in eight games, nearly 10 a game, the most in FBS. Thirteen of them came at Clemson.

That pressure matters more because the secondary hasn’t taken the ball away: Virginia Tech has two interceptions all season.

Jennings is the test. He has completed 73.7% of his passes for 2,414 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions, and SMU averages 464.1 yards and 35.3 points per game.

The other side of the ball is the bigger worry. SMU has 22 sacks this season, and opponents have converted just 27% of their third downs (31 of 115). Grunkemeyer has been sacked 23 times. Six of those came at Clemson, where the Hokies ran for 70 yards and were outgained 146–13 in the third quarter. Franklin called the bye a chance to get some offensive linemen back.

When the run game works, this is a different offense. Virginia Tech averages 139.8 rushing yards per game, and Jeffrey Overton Jr. has 639 yards at 5.7 a carry. That version of the Hokies plays a lot of second-and-5. The Clemson version plays a lot of third-and-9, and SMU’s defense gets off the field on 73% of third downs.

The first CFP rankings come out Tuesday. Win Friday, and Virginia Tech goes to Miami on Nov. 21 with a title-game case still alive. Lose, and November is about bowl positioning.