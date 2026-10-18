Three Biggest Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 34-24 Win Against Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech pulled out the 34-24 win to snap a two-game losing streak and bring them back to a .500 record in conference play. An encouraging effort from the Hokies consisted of two forced turnovers (the first time since ODU in week two), a stellar performance from quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, and a monstrous game from senior receiver Que'Sean Brown.

After leading 24-3 at halftime, Virginia Tech quickly gave up two touchdowns in the first three minutes, and Georgia Tech had the ball down a touchdown, but a three-and-out stalled the Yellow Jackets' drive, and the Hokies followed with an Overton Jr. catch-and-run 26-yard touchdown to give them a comfortable lead from there.

Here are my three takeaways immediately following the win:

No. 1: WR Que'Sean Brown produced a career performance.

Brown had a career-best performance in the win, representing 73% of the team's total 250 receiving yards. Brown put up an impressive stat line of six catches, 182 yards, and a touchdown. He added 57 punt return yards, including a long of 63. 182 yards marks Brown's career high, just slightly edging his previous best of 178 yards while at Duke in 2025.

Brown's 251 all-purpose yards rank eighth in Virginia Tech program history since 1987, beating out Isaiah Ford's 250 (December 26, 2015) and Jeffrey Overton Jr.'s 247 (September 26, 2026).

Perhaps the most impressive feat of Brown's performance is that he did nearly all of it in the first half. He only amassed one catch for two yards in the entirety of the second half.

No. 2: The offensive line's inexperience showed.

The Hokies have had a long list of injuries on the offensive line through the midway point of the season and today they started an offensive line consisting of Layth Ghannam, Michael Troutmann III, Kyle Altuner, Gavin Crawford and Aidan Lynch. Guards Troutmann III and Crawford came into today's game with three combined starts, with all three coming from Troutmann III earlier this season.

Against a Georgia Tech defense that came into today's contest averaging 1.20 sacks per game which ranks 16th in the ACC and 117th nationally. The Hokies offensive line allowed five sacks of Ethan Grunkemeyer for a total loss of 40 yards. The run blocking also served as an issue, as Virginia Tech, on 40 rushing attempts, had just 4.0 yards per carry.

No. 3: The defense was a mixed bag.

Virginia Tech's defense managed to force two turnovers (one interception, one fumble recovery) in the win. The Hokies defense had not forced a turnover since their week two victory over Old Dominion, and the interception marked the first pick since the season opener against VMI.

The pass rush and rushing defense looked as good as it has all season, with five tackles for loss, three sacks and four forced fumbles. The defensive front held the Yellow Jackets' running room to 4.4 yards per carry.

The secondary seemed marginally better than in previous games, however, there are still many questions surrounding the position group. Safety Quentin Reddish had two defensive pass interference calls accessed to him in the first half, though he did intercept a pass across the middle shortly after.

Allowing junior quarterback Alberto Mendoza to throw for a career-high 335 yards and two touchdowns is never ideal, but it helps when your offense does enough to pull out the comfortable conference win.