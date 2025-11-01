All Hokies

Three Bold Predictions for No. 16 Louisville vs Virginia Tech

Who will win today's game between the Hokies and the Cardinals?

Jackson Caudell

Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia Tech is back in action today and the Hokies have a chance to cause some chaos in the ACC and College Football Playoff race. No. 16 Louisville comes to Blacksburg today to continue their season and while the Cardinals are the better team on paper, it is not easy to stroll into Lane Stadium and come out with a win.

Here are three bold predictions for today's game.

1. Virginia Tech will rush for 200 yards

Kyron Drone
Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball for a two point conversion during the second overtime period as California Golden Bears defensive back Dru Polidore Jr. (2)defends at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Even if you were not a believer in Virginia Tech as an ACC contender this season, they had the pieces to have a really good rushing attack. Quarterback Kyron Drones and runnning backs Marcellous Hawkins and Terion Stewart made a dynamic trio that should have been able to give opponents fits this season.

Up until last Friday night, that had not necessarily been the case, though they did show signs of life against Georgia Tech a few weeks ago. Last Friday vs Cal night was what it was supposed to look like all season.

Hawkins led the way with 167 yards, Drones had 137, and Stewart had 48. In the second half, the rushing attack dictated the pace of the game and there was nothing that Cal could do to stop it.

Now, do I think they are going to do that again? No, but I do think that Hawkins, Stewart, and Drones can give one of the ACC's better defenses trouble.

2. Virginia Tech's defense gets three sacks

Virginia Tech Footbal
Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Kemari Copeland (13) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

While Louisville has one of the best offenses in the conference, their offensive line is not a strength. One of the strengths of this Virginia Tech team is their defensive line and I think that this group can get some pressure on Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss.

Hokies DT Kemari Copeland is coming off one of the most impactful games of his career against Cal. Copeland (6-3, 283) tallied seven tackles against the Golden Bears, including four solo stops. The Virginia Beach product recorded three sacks, becoming the first Hokies defensive tackle to have at least three sacks in a game since current defensive line coach J.C. Price in 1995.

I think Copeland will lead the way to a productive day for this defense.

3. Virginia Tech will have a chance to win this game going into the 4th

I don't think Virginia Tech is going to win this game today, but I don't think that they are going to get rolled over either. Louisville is a good, but not perfect team, and Virginia Tech can attack them in different ways.

If they can consistently run the ball, win the time of possession, win the turnover battle, and get pressure on Moss, this should be a close game entering the final quarter. I think Louisville has the better team, but don't be surprised if Virginia Tech has them on upset alert today.

More Virginia Tech News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football