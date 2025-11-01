Three Bold Predictions for No. 16 Louisville vs Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech is back in action today and the Hokies have a chance to cause some chaos in the ACC and College Football Playoff race. No. 16 Louisville comes to Blacksburg today to continue their season and while the Cardinals are the better team on paper, it is not easy to stroll into Lane Stadium and come out with a win.
Here are three bold predictions for today's game.
1. Virginia Tech will rush for 200 yards
Even if you were not a believer in Virginia Tech as an ACC contender this season, they had the pieces to have a really good rushing attack. Quarterback Kyron Drones and runnning backs Marcellous Hawkins and Terion Stewart made a dynamic trio that should have been able to give opponents fits this season.
Up until last Friday night, that had not necessarily been the case, though they did show signs of life against Georgia Tech a few weeks ago. Last Friday vs Cal night was what it was supposed to look like all season.
Hawkins led the way with 167 yards, Drones had 137, and Stewart had 48. In the second half, the rushing attack dictated the pace of the game and there was nothing that Cal could do to stop it.
Now, do I think they are going to do that again? No, but I do think that Hawkins, Stewart, and Drones can give one of the ACC's better defenses trouble.
2. Virginia Tech's defense gets three sacks
While Louisville has one of the best offenses in the conference, their offensive line is not a strength. One of the strengths of this Virginia Tech team is their defensive line and I think that this group can get some pressure on Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss.
Hokies DT Kemari Copeland is coming off one of the most impactful games of his career against Cal. Copeland (6-3, 283) tallied seven tackles against the Golden Bears, including four solo stops. The Virginia Beach product recorded three sacks, becoming the first Hokies defensive tackle to have at least three sacks in a game since current defensive line coach J.C. Price in 1995.
I think Copeland will lead the way to a productive day for this defense.
3. Virginia Tech will have a chance to win this game going into the 4th
I don't think Virginia Tech is going to win this game today, but I don't think that they are going to get rolled over either. Louisville is a good, but not perfect team, and Virginia Tech can attack them in different ways.
If they can consistently run the ball, win the time of possession, win the turnover battle, and get pressure on Moss, this should be a close game entering the final quarter. I think Louisville has the better team, but don't be surprised if Virginia Tech has them on upset alert today.