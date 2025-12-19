Virginia Tech RB Terion Stewart Declares for 2026 NFL Draft

Virginia Tech football has seen its first declaration for the 2026 NFL Draft. This evening, running back Terion Stewart announced that he would be declaring for the 2026 Draft, having exhausted his eligibility after this past season.

God is good… ALL THE TIME 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fb7RYo1Chv — Terion Stewart (@StewartTerion) December 19, 2025

Here's what Stewart had to say in his statement that he posted to his X (formerly Twitter account):

"Thank you... I want to express my deepest gratitude to Bowling Green State University and Virginia Tech football for the incredible opportunities they have given me throughout my journey. These programs have not only helped me grow as an athlete, but also as a person, teaching me valuable lessons about dedication, teamwork and perseverance. The support from coaches, teammates and staff has been instrumental in shaping who I am today, and I am truly thankful for every moment spent on and off the field. The friendships and bonds I've formed with my teammates, friends and family along this path have been priceless, providing strength and encouragement through every challenge and triumph. Above all, I give thanks to God for guiding me through this journey and blessing me with the chance to pursue my dreams. With a heart full of gratitude and faith, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. This next chapter is a testament to the hard work and sacrifices made, and I'm ready to embrace the challenges ahead with the same passion and commitment that brought me this far. Thank you again to everyone who has been a part of this incredible ride. I'm forever grateful."

Stewart ventured to Blacksburg following four years at Bowling Green. In four years with the Falcons, Stewart logged 2,367 rushing yards on 398 carries, tallying 23 rushing touchdowns. This past season with the Hokies, Stewart, a graduate transfer,

Stewart did not start in any games, missing the opener vs. South Carolina and backing up Marcellous Hawkins in all but one of the games he did play; Stewart backed up true freshman Jeffrey Overton Jr. against Virginia.

Stewart played in 10 games, logging double-digit carries in two games — NC State (Sept. 27) and Cal (Oct. 24). In the former, he produced a career night, rolling up a career-high 174 yards on the Wolfpack in a 23-21 win, punctuated by an 85-yard rush that he took all the way down to the four-yard line. In the latter, Stewart toted the rock 14 times and accumulated 48 yards. Aside from the NC State game, Stewart tallied 295 yards on 67 carries, a 4.4 average. When counting the Wolfpack contest, Stewart's 5.7 yards per carry ranked No. 56 in the nation.

Stewart's departure comes at a time where Virginia Tech is enjoying relative stability at the tailback position. Should Marcellous Hawkins return to Blacksburg, he joins a group that features Jeffrey Overton Jr., who has hinted on his X that he's returning for his redshirt freshman campaign, and new four-star recruit Messiah Mickens, who the Hokies flipped from Penn State after the announcement of James Franklin as Tech's new head coach on Nov. 17.

