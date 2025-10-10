Three Bold Predictions for Virginia Tech Football Tomorrow vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech football embarks on its seventh test of the season tomorrow, facing off against undefeated No. 13 Georgia Tech. Here's three predictions I've got for what unfolds tomorrow afternoon in Bobby Dodd Stadium.
I was 1-for-3 last week, correctly predicting that Wake would be held to under 125 rushing yards. However, the Hokies notched one sack (I predicted a minimum of two) and Terion Stewart exited midway through the contest with 62 rushing yards (I predicted over 100).
No. 1: Stewart suits up and plays solidly on Sunday, tallying 50-60 rushing yards.
If Stewart suits up against Georgia Tech, the Hokies’ offense could see a stabilizing presence in the backfield. Stewart’s physical running style and ability to pick up tough yards between the tackles make him the ideal complement to fellow tailback Terion Stewart. My projection sees Stewart tallying around 50 to 60 rushing yards, enough to sustain drives and keep Georgia Tech’s defense honest without overextending the offense.
His role would be especially critical in short-yardage and red-zone situations, where his power and vision can convert crucial downs. By maintaining consistent production on the ground, Stewart would help control the clock and reduce pressure on Drones to create explosive plays on most dropbacks. Even if he isn't able break long runs Saturday, his steady output could give Virginia Tech a foundation to execute a balanced game plan and prevent Georgia Tech’s defense from keying solely on the passing game.
No. 2: Kyron Drones throws for over 200 passing yards, but generally appears unremarkable.
Through six games, Drones has averaged 202.6 passing yards a contest and has dipped below 180 yards three times — first, against Vanderbilt (134), then against NC State (177) and Wake Forest (111). In addition, his 266-yard total against Old Dominion was embellished by a fourth quarter that saw the Hokies score 19 points after previously trailing, 38-7. Drones' quarterback rating of 48.3 currently ranks No. 90 in the nation and 13th in the ACC. His QBR pass rating of 8.0 also ranks second-to-last, only ahead of Syracuse backup-turned-starter Rickie Collins and North Carolina's Gio Lopez.
While the numbers suggest he can deliver solid games on occasion, they also highlight the uneven nature of his passing output, particularly against stronger opponents. Consistency remains a key area for improvement if the Hokies hope to sustain their offensive momentum in the coming weeks. I think that Drones will get past the 200-yard mark Saturday, but that his numbers won't appear remarkable, either on the stat sheet or on the field.
No. 3: The defensive line does not sack Georgia Tech QB Haynes King.
King has been taken down three times in four games; while I think that the Hokies' defensive line will occasionally force the redshirt senior outside the pocket, I don't think that Tech pins King down for a loss all game. On average, King carries the ball 18.2 times per game, which allows Georgia Tech to lean more heavily on the run, reducing the reliance on passing situations where sacks are more likely.
Even when pressured, King’s quickness and field vision often let him escape defenders and turn potential losses into modest gains. For Virginia Tech, this means the defensive line will need to limit big plays. Yet, given King’s ability to extend plays and drives, the Hokies will likely see fewer clear opportunities to rack up sacks, making consistent disruption a challenge throughout the game.