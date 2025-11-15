Three Bold Predictions For Virginia Tech vs. Florida State
Virginia Tech is walking into Tallahassee as the heavy underdogs against Florida State. Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game.
1. Virginia Tech will hold Duce Robinson to under 100 yards receiving.
Florida State's junior wide receiver Duce Robinson has been one of the receiving threats in the entire country. This season, he has totaled 813 yards, which is good for third in the ACC.
Virginia Tech is middle of the pack when it comes to receiving yards allowed per game in the ACC, but it has kept every receiver it has faced this year under 100 yards.
If there is a player who can break that streak, it is Robinson. He has gotten at least 100 yards receiving in a game four times this year.
Virginia Tech will need to keep an eye on the big-bodied receiver at all times because he can become a game wrecker if not.
2. Virginia Tech will rush for over 200 yards.
Virginia Tech ranks fourth this season in rushing yards per game in the ACC (182.0). It has been what makes the Hokies' offense go this year. Quarterback Kyron Drones has struggled all season with throwing the ball downfield, so Tech has adopted a run-first mentality on offense.
On the flipside, Florida State has a slightly above-average rushing defense. It ranks sixth in the ACC in terms of rushing yards allowed per game (112.6).
The Hokies' rushing attack, for the most part, has been a three-man show -- Drones, Marcellous Hawkins and Terion Stewart. All three of them will need to have great games in order for Virginia Tech to pull off the upset.
If the Hokies can hit 200+ rushing yards, it fuels long drives, eats up possession and can tire out a defense.
3. The game total stays under 50 points.
There is a chance that Virginia Tech vs. Florida State tonight is a low-scoring affair. The current betting line for the total points is 55.5. But if prediction #2 comes true, and the Hokies can stay on the field for long, sustained drives, it might be more of a defensive slugfest.
Virginia Tech has also had success against Florida State's quarterback, Tommy Castellanos. In each matchup against the Hokies, Castellanos has lost, and the most points his offense has put up is 22 back in 2023.
Now the circumstances have changed, of course. Castellanos was at Boston College at the time, and has much better receiving threats at Florida State, but if the Hokies can repeat what they have done before against him, it could be a low-scoring contest.