Preview and Final Score Prediction For Virginia Tech vs Florida State

After picking up their biggest win of the season this week against Clemson, Virginia Tech will try and keep their momentum going today when they host Florida State. The Hokies come into this game squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and need another win today to help push them in the right direction.

Saturday’s contest is the 65th in the series between the two clubs that dates back to 1968. FSU leads the series 38-26. In conference games, VT is 21-28 and 9-16 in the ACC. Previously, the two were in the Metro Conference together. At Cassell Coliseum, VT holds a 16-11 advantage. The two have split each of the last four games, with VT taking the regular season meeting last year at Tallahassee 76-66. Tobi Lawal led the Hokies with a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double. Jaden Schutt was the other Hokie in double figures with 16.

Who wins?

Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) boxes out Clemson Tigers forward Chase Thompson (3) Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Remaining on the slate down the stretch are tussles with squads ahead of VT in the standings: Miami, North Carolina, and Virginia. Each of those contests will take place on the road. Tech’s remaining home games are against FSU, Wake Forest, and Boston College. Many prognostications have the Hokies in the ‘first four

Tech earned the first road victory over a ranked team under Coach Young with a 76- 66 win at No. 20 Clemson. VT was 13-13 from the free-throw line and 12-12 in the second half. Jailen Bedford led all scorers with 23 points. It was his fourth 20-point effort in ACC play. Tobi Lawal made both of his 3-point attempts, his season-high in that category. Ben Hammond, who leads VT in ppg. in ACC play, had 19, which included three 3’s. He also had four steals in the game. Tech allowed zero fastbreak points from the Tigers in the game.

Florida State might not be one of the best teams in the ACC, but they have given some of the top teams in the conference trouble. They nearly knocked off Duke, they found a way to beat Miami, and they had Virginia all but put away before a late game collapse on Tuesday. After the emotions of winning the game this week vs Clemson, the Hokies cannot take this game lightly.

Virginia Tech needs this win and because of big games from Neo Avdalas and Amani Hansberry, they are going to find a way to beat the Seminoles and continue their upward momentum.

Final Score: Virginia Tech 79, Florida State 75

