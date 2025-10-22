Three Cal Players To Watch Against Virginia Tech On Friday
Virginia Tech will continue its 2025 campaign as it welcomes Cal to Lane Stadium on Friday Night. The Golden Bears have a mix of experienced and young talent on both sides of the ball that the Hokies will need to contain if they want to pick up their second conference win. Here are three players on Cal to keep an eye on during Friday's game.
1. QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Sagapolutele is a true freshman quarterback who is turning heads early on in his college career. In his first collegiate game against Oregon State, he threw for three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 34-15 victory.
Overall this season, Sagapolutele has completed 60.9% of his passes for 1,696 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has gotten in trouble with turnovers, throwing seven interceptions on the season, six of which have come in the last four games.
If the Hokies can generate pressure on the young quarterback, there is a chance he will get reckless with the football and turn the ball over.
2. DB Hezekiah Masses
Hezekiah Masses is in his first season with the Golden Bears after spending three seasons at Florida International University. This season, Masses has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. He already has four interceptions on the year, leading the ACC and tied for second in all of college football. He is also tied for first in the ACC in pass deflections with eight.
He recorded an interception in each of his first three games as a Cal Golden Bear. Standing at 6'1", 185 pounds, Masses uses his size and speed to his advantage. Quarterback Kyron Drones, who has thrown five interceptions this year, is going to need to keep an eye on wherever Masses is lurking.
3. WR Jacob De Jesus
Jacob De Jesus is a senior wide receiver in his first season with the Golden Bears. De Jesus transferred to Cal after two productive years at UNLV, where he logged 1,118 receiving yards and five touchdowns over that span.
Standing at just 5'7", 170 pounds, De Jesus does not have the traditional wide receiver build. He is still able to produce at a high level due to his shiftiness and speed. De Jesus leads Cal in catches by a large margin with 47 on the year. He is second in the ACC in that category, behind Boston College's Lewis Bond.
Despite being one of the top pass catchers in the conference, he only averages 8.6 yards per catch, meaning Cal uses him for a lot of short in-breaking or comeback routes to move the chains. He is not used much as a vertical threat due to his height. Virginia Tech's secondary and linebacker units will need to stay disciplined in underneath coverage and avoid giving up easy checkdowns to De Jesus.