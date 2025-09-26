Three Ex-Coaches Who Could Be Options To Be Virginia Tech Football's Next Head Coach
Virginia Tech football continues its search for a new head coach, with several possible directions on the table. The Hokies could target a sitting Power Four leader, dip into the Group of Five ranks, pursue a rising coordinator, or even take a chance on an NFL assistant.
Another option is to consider coaches who have stepped away from the sidelines but could be intrigued by the right opportunity. In this piece, I'll focus on that final category, examining three former head coaches who could be potential candidates for the Virginia Tech job in 2026.
No. 1 - Jon Gruden
Gruden, the coach of the Super Bowl 37 champion Tampa Bay Buccanneers in 2002, hasn't been a head coach since 2021. However, he's stated his interest publicly in the Virginia Tech program recently.
His name is undoubtedly one that comes with cache in terms of name recognition. His football mind and ability to command a locker room make him an intriguing, if risky, candidate. Virginia Tech could see him as a splash hire who instantly raises the program’s national profile. The downside is undoutbedly the baggage surrounding his Raiders exit. Still, if the Hokies wanted to roll the dice on a headline-grabbing hire, Gruden would be one of the boldest moves available.
No. 2 - Jimbo Fisher
Fisher comes with both a championship pedigree and a complicated legacy. He won a national title at Florida State in 2013 and his move to Texas A&M in 2018 brought massive expectations — and just as massive of a buyout. However, the Aggies never quite lived up to the hype despite top-tier recruiting classes. Fisher is now out of the game but still young enough to jump back in, being 59 years old. For Virginia Tech, he offers a track record of competing at the highest level. Questions remain about whether his recruiting can produce results, but his resume would give the Hokies immediate credibility if they wanted a proven winner to stabilize the program.
No. 3 - Ed Orgeron
Orgeron’s career has been a rollercoaster, but his peak was undeniable. After a rocky tenure at Ole Miss, Orgeron eventually found redemption at LSU, where his 2019 squad put together one of the greatest seasons in college football history, capped by a national championship. However, his LSU tenure ended in 2021 amid declining results on the field. For Virginia Tech, Orgeron represents a gamble: his motivational style and recruiting chops could inject immediate juice into the program, but sustainability would be a concern. If the Hokies are willing to embrace some risk in exchange for star power and player-first leadership, Orgeron could be a candidate worth at least entertaining.