Three Hokies To Watch On Offense Against Boston College

Virginia Tech's offense has hardly lacked for production through the first three weeks of the James Franklin era.

The Hokies have scored 152 points during their 3-0 start, including 35 in their first Power Four test against Maryland last Saturday. Virginia Tech will now take that offense to Chestnut Hill for its ACC opener against Boston College, which has allowed 331 yards per game through its first three contests.

Here are three Hokies to watch on offense when Virginia Tech takes on Boston College Saturday at 12 p.m. ET (TV: ACC Network).

No. 1: QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

Grunkemeyer has been about as consistent as Virginia Tech could have hoped through three games, completing 79 of his 101 passes for 865 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. His past two performances have been particularly impressive, as the Penn State transfer has eclipsed 300 passing yards in consecutive games.

Maryland represented his most difficult test yet. Grunkemeyer responded by completing 31 of his 39 attempts for 314 yards and three touchdowns while adding an 18-yard rushing score in Virginia Tech's 35-26 victory.

Saturday presents a different challenge. Boston College has forced turnovers at an impressive clip over the past two weeks, recording four takeaways against Rutgers before forcing another three against Maine. The Eagles have intercepted six passes through three games, with linebacker Anthony Palano and defensive back KP Price recording two apiece.

Grunkemeyer has yet to give an opposing defense an interception this season. Maintaining that efficiency could go a long way toward preventing Boston College from shortening the field and turning Saturday into a considerably more uncomfortable affair.

No. 2: TE Luke Reynolds

The Penn State transfer followed his eight-catch, 108-yard performance against Old Dominion with an even busier outing at Maryland, catching 12 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. He and Grunkemeyer connected repeatedly when Virginia Tech needed to extend drives, including on the fourth-down completion that effectively ended Maryland's comeback attempt.

Reynolds has caught 25 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns through three games, quickly establishing himself as Grunkemeyer's most consistent target. His athleticism gives Virginia Tech flexibility in how it attacks opposing defenses, whether Reynolds is lined up conventionally at tight end or moved elsewhere to create a mismatch.

Boston College linebacker Anthony Palano has been one of the Eagles' most productive defenders, recording 34 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions through three games. How Boston College attempts to handle Reynolds — and whether it can do so without opening opportunities elsewhere — should be one of Saturday's more intriguing battles.

No. 3: RB Jeffrey Overton Jr.

Virginia Tech's passing attack has received much of the attention through three games, but Overton has quietly provided the Hokies with another dimension.

The sophomore started his season with 104 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries against VMI. He wasn't quite as prolific against Old Dominion, but rebounded against Maryland as Virginia Tech found considerably more success on the ground.

Overton and Marcellous Hawkins Jr. combined for 124 rushing yards against the Terrapins, with Overton accounting for 67 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He also made his presence felt as a receiver, turning a Grunkemeyer dumpoff pass into a 49-yard touchdown during Virginia Tech's 27-point first half.

That versatility is what makes Overton particularly interesting against Boston College. Grunkemeyer and Reynolds have already shown Virginia Tech can move the football through the air, but the Hokies becoming more balanced would make an already productive offense considerably harder to defend.

Virginia Tech has gotten something different from its offense in each of its first three games. Against Boston College, Grunkemeyer, Reynolds and Overton give the Hokies three different avenues through which that production can continue.