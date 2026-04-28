Vancouver Whitecaps Plead for a Buyer, Call Out to Hollywood’s Ryan Reynolds

The danger of relocation for the Vancouver Whitecaps is only growing stronger, with the club and its fans turning to drastic measures in the hope of preventing the move.

The Whitecaps have been for sale since 2024, and their lease deal at BC Place expires at the end of the season. Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster has said the club is exploring every option to remain in Vancouver, down to “Plan Z,” which would be relocation.

The MLS side put out a statement on Monday night, though, writing that “to date, no viable offer [from a local buyer] has emerged that would keep the club [in Vancouver],” meaning the team could soon be moved to a U.S. market such as Las Vegas or Sacramento, among other cities. Investment groups in those locations are reportedly ready to pounce on the purchasing opportunity.

The club’s desperation is evident. “Over the past 16 months, we have had serious conversations with more than 100 parties,” they also put in Monday’s statement.

The local community has engaged in efforts to keep the club in British Columbia, commencing a “Save the Caps” movement that involves thousands of fans. During the Whitecaps’ 3–1 win over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, people in the stands hoisted signs that read “Hands off our team” and “We will fight for our club, and we will win.”

Fans have also turned to social media to plead for a buyer, targeting one celebrity in particular.

Call Outs to Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds purchased Wrexham in 2021. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Whitecaps supporters want a fellow Canadian to help, pleading over social media with actor and producer Ryan Reynolds—who was born and raised in Vancouver—to buy the club.

Reynolds has experience with soccer ownership, as he currently co-owns EFL Championship side Wrexham with fellow Hollywood star Rob Mac. The Deadpool actor purchased the Welsh club for around £2 million ($2.7 million) back when the Red Dragons were in the National League, English soccer’s fifth division and three levels below where they are now.

Former MLS star and present-day studio host for MLS Season Pass, Sacha Kljestan, even joined the bandwagon of beggars.

“Hey, [Ryan Reynolds], I’ve got an idea,” he posted to X on Monday night. “Since you’ve got all this experience as a football club owner now ... buy the club in your own backyard and keep them in Vancouver.”

Reynolds has not responded to the outcry; however, Vancouver would be much pricier, valued at over $400 million, compared to what the Hollywood star paid for Wrexham. For reference, San Diego FC paid an expansion fee of $500 million when it joined MLS last year.

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