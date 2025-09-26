Three Hokies to Watch On Offense Tomorrow vs. NC State
Just one day remains until Virginia Tech football kicks off its 2025 ACC slate, facing off against the NC State Wolfpack. Here's three Hokies to watch on the offensive side of the ball ahead of tomorrow's clash.
No. 1: Kyron Drones, Quarterback
The redshirt senior quarterback has shown flashes this season; although he has struggled with consistency at times, his ability to extend plays with his legs adds a critical layer to the Hokies’ offensive scheme, forcing defenses to account for both the pass and the quarterback run. Drones’ chemistry with his receivers, particularly in intermediate routes, will be essential against a Wolfpack defense that has shown vulnerability to big plays. For Virginia Tech to compete in this matchup, Drones must balance aggression with prudence, protect the football and capitalize on his mobility to exploit gaps in NC State’s front seven. His performance tomorrow evening could set the tone for the Hokies’ season.
No. 2: Ayden Greene, Wide Receiver
In his third season with Virginia Tech, Ayden Greene has entrenched himself as a key pillar of the Hokies' aerial attack. As the team’s most experienced receiver, Greene has been a consistent target for Kyron Drones, often moving the chains with crucial third-down conversions. Beyond route-running, he contributes to the team’s energy and leadership, helping younger receivers adjust to the speed and complexity of ACC defenses. Greene excels in contested catches and has the ability to turn short passes into significant gains after the catch, creating momentum-changing plays. In special teams, his versatility adds another layer to his value, making him a dual-threat contributor. Against NC State, Greene will be relied on to stretch the field, exploit matchups in the secondary, and maintain a high level of focus under pressure. His ability to convert critical targets into points could define the Hokies’ offensive efficiency against the Wolfpack.
No. 3: Donavon Greene, Wide Receiver
Donavon Greene, a graduate student brings speed, experience athleticism and versatility to Virginia Tech’s receiving corps. As one of Drones' key targets, he excels in stretching the field vertically and creating mismatches against defenders. Donavon Greene’s route-running ability allows him to separate from coverage both on intermediate and deep patterns, while his hands and body control make him reliable in contested-catch situations. Donavon Greene’s presence also helps balance the Hokies’ offense, forcing defenses to respect multiple receiving threats and opening opportunities for other playmakers. While Ayden Greene is more of a big-play receiver, Donavon Greene excels more in the intermediate throw game. If Donavon Greene can consistently win his matchups and convert key targets into first downs or touchdowns, he could be the difference-maker in Virginia Tech’s attempt to control tempo and sustain drives throughout the game.
Virginia Tech football will kick off its Week 5 clash with N.C. State tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on the CW Network; I'll be in Raleigh, bringing readers live information tomorrow.