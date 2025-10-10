Three Hokies to Watch Tomorrow at Georgia Tech
There's just one day left until Virginia Tech football kicks off its seventh game of the 2025 season, taking on the No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Lane Stadium tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's three Hokies to watch ahead of tomorrow's clash.
No. 1: Terion Stewart - Running Back
Tech’s offense could hinge on the availability of running back Terion Stewart this weekend against Georgia Tech. Stewart has quickly emerged as the Hokies’ most consistent offensive weapon, providing a physical downhill presence that wears down defenses and opens up the passing game. When healthy, his combination of power and balance between the tackles has set the tone for Virginia Tech’s offense, especially when he can get past the second level of defense.
If Stewart plays, the Hokies gain a key piece capable of controlling the tempo and sustaining drives against a Georgia Tech defense that has struggled to stop the run this season. But Stewart’s “questionable” status looms large. Without him, Virginia Tech would likely rely more heavily on Marcellous Hawkins. Simply put, Stewart’s presence could be the difference between the Hokies dictating the game’s physicality or being forced into a more one-dimensional approach.
No. 2: Marcellous Hawkins - Running Back
Hawkins’ impact this weekend against Georgia Tech ties closely to Terion Stewart’s availability. When Stewart is active, the Hokies’ offense can sustain longer drives and control time of possession, keeping Hawkins more frehsh. That rhythm allows Hawkins to play faster and more aggressively. But if Stewart can’t go, the Hokies' offense will likely struggle to maintain drives against the Yellow Jackets.
No. 3: Tomas Rimac - Offensive Lineman
With Montavious Cunningham ruled out ahead of Virginia Tech’s matchup at Georgia Tech, Tomas Rimac steps into an even more critical role on the offensive line. The redshirt senior has been a steady presence up front, providing consistency and toughness that the Hokies will lean on heavily this weekend. Rimac’s ability to protect quarterback Kyron Drones and open lanes in the run game becomes especially important with Cunningham sidelined and tailback Stewart’s status uncertain.
Rimac’s reliability, flexibility with shifting to different positions in the line and physicality make him a key stabilizer for a Virginia Tech offensive line that has faced its share of injuries and shifting personnel. If Rimac can help keep the pocket clean to create space for Drones and sustain the Hokies’ ground attack, Virginia Tech’s offense will be better positioned to find its rhythm in Atlanta. And if he can anchor his assignments and help maintain balance up front, Rimac could quietly become one of the most impactful players in Saturday’s matchup.
Virginia Tech will take on the Yellow Jackets tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET; fans can watch the game on the ACC Network.