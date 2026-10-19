Three Major Storylines I am Watching When Virginia Tech Faces Clemson

The last time Virginia Tech beat Clemson, the Hokies scored their first three touchdowns without their offense: an interception return, a punt return, and a kickoff return. That was in 2007, a 41–23 win in Death Valley with a freshman named Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

Clemson has won all seven meetings since. Dabo Swinney is 7–0 against the Hokies as Clemson’s coach. Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN is also Virginia Tech’s first trip to Memorial Stadium since 2012.

Here are the three biggest storylines for the game.

1. A sixth win would reframe Franklin’s first season

Virginia Tech went 3–9 last season and hired coach James Franklin on Nov. 17, 2025. Seven games in, the Hokies have five wins. Beat Clemson and they’re bowl eligible before November, with an open date on Oct. 31 to enjoy it.

The conference math matters just as much. The Hokies already have two ACC losses and still have to travel to SMU and Miami. A third league loss would turn title-game hopes into scoreboard watching. A win keeps them alive heading into the hardest month on the schedule.

Then there’s the symbolism. Franklin was hired to make Virginia Tech look like the program that beat Clemson five straight times from 1998 to 2007. No game on the schedule measures that more directly.

2. Clemson's weakest unit meets Virginia Tech's

Clemson has thrown two touchdown passes all season, the fewest of any FBS team. Its quarterbacks have also thrown seven interceptions. True freshman Tait Reynolds has 943 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Against FBS opponents, the Tigers are averaging 19.4 points per game.

On paper, that’s a get-right game for the Virginia Tech defense. The tape says otherwise. The Hokies have allowed 300-plus passing yards three times, including a career-high 335 from Georgia Tech’s Alberto Mendoza on Oct. 17. Pitt lost starting quarterback Mason Heintschel early in the second half and still won in Blacksburg. At Cal, backup Jackson Brousseau threw for 321 yards, and the Golden Bears’ winning drive leaned on Virginia Tech defensive penalties.

The fix falls to defensive coordinator Brent Pry. He ran Franklin’s defense at Penn State from 2016 to 2021 and returned to Blacksburg in that role after being fired as Virginia Tech’s head coach three games into last season. Virginia Tech allows 227.3 passing yards per game, and Reynolds has reached that number once. If he clears it Saturday, the issue isn’t the matchup. It’s the secondary.

3. The offense is good enough, so finishing is the question

Ethan Grunkemeyer is completing 72.9% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. Tight end Luke Reynolds, a Penn State transfer who followed Franklin, was named a first-team AP midseason All-American last week. Que’Sean Brown just put up 182 receiving yards against Georgia Tech, starting with a 60-yard touchdown on the game’s third play.

Both losses came down to the final snap. Virginia Tech led Pitt 14–0, outgained the Panthers 499–295 and lost 35–33 when John Love missed a 36-yard field goal as time expired. At Cal, Love missed from 55 and 39. The Hokies then gave up a 20–19 lead in the final 1:15, and Grunkemeyer’s last throw from the Cal 7 fell incomplete.

“Everyone is going to focus on the last play,” Franklin said after the Pitt loss. He’s right that it took more than one play to lose those games. But Clemson’s defense under coordinator Tom Allen just held Charleston Southern to 76 total yards. Against that defense, Virginia Tech will need to finish drives in the end zone. Love bounced back with a 24-yarder against Georgia Tech. In Death Valley, the Hokies would be wise not to need a longer one late.

Virginia Tech gets next week off. Win, and the Hokies spend it bowl eligible with a 19-year drought behind them. Lose another one-score game, and they spend it replaying three of them.