Three Miami Players to Watch Against Virginia Tech Tomorrow
Despite external buzz surrounding the hire of James Franklin as the team's new head coach, there's still football to be played in this existing campaign for the Hokies. On Saturday at noon (TV: ESPN), Virginia Tech football will take on Miami in its final home game of the 2025 campaign, and its penultimate contest overall. Here's three players to watch for the Hurricanes ahead of the Week 13 clash that will unfold tomorrow.
No. 1: Carson Beck, Quarterback
It’s cliché to say a quarterback is the engine that can either ignite or stall an offense — but few clichés hold as much weight as this one. Miami is a prime example of a team whose identity rises and falls with its quarterback. When Hurricanes signal-caller Carson Beck is in rhythm, everything clicks: his timing with receivers is sharp, his arm strength allows him to make difficult throws look routine, and his poise in the pocket gives the entire offense confidence. In those moments, Beck can make Miami look like one of the nation’s most dangerous teams, capable of stretching defenses and sustaining drives with a balance of power and precision.
But that same skill set carries a flip side. When Beck’s rhythm falters, Miami’s offensive engine sputters. The Hurricanes’ margin for error shrinks dramatically, and his aggressive tendencies can become costly. Interceptions, errant throws, and misreads creep into the game, halting momentum and giving opponents opportunities to swing the field in their favor. In many ways, Beck embodies both the potential and the volatility of the Hurricanes’ offense: when he’s on, they can dominate, and when he’s off, the team can struggle to regain its footing. For Miami, much of their success hinges on the simple but high-stakes truth that their quarterback is the fulcrum on which every play turns.
No. 2: Mark Fletcher, Running Back
Fletcher has quietly become a cornerstone of the Hurricanes’ offense, blending speed, vision and physicality in a way that keeps defenses on edge. Fletcher’s running style is defined by his patience and balance; he's been able to make decisive cuts that turn small gaps into significant gains. While he possesses the burst to break off long runs, it’s his consistency between the tackles that makes him indispensable. Fletcher also thrives in the grind, moving the chains on crucial downs and sustaining drives when needed.
Fletcher’s impact goes beyond statistics. His work ethic in practice and ability to perform under pressure set a tone for the offense, making him a trusted option in high-leverage situations. For Miami, having a back like Fletcher, alongside several other talented tailbacks, is essential to balancing an offense that can swing wildly depending on the quarterback’s performance.
No. 3: Rueben Bain, Defensive Lineman
Bain has established himself as a disruptive force along the Hurricanes’ front, combining size, strength and technique to consistently challenge opposing offensive lines. Bain’s ability to penetrate the backfield stems from both his raw physical tools and his understanding of offensive schemes. He sets the edge effectively against the run, forcing quarterbacks and ball carriers to alter their path while also generating pressure up the middle when pass-rushing opportunities arise.
What sets Bain apart is his versatility. Quick off the snap and relentless in pursuit, he has a knack for finishing plays, whether it’s bringing down a running back in the hole or collapsing the pocket on passing downs. His motor rarely quits, which allows him to remain effective late in games, often tipping the balance in Miami’s favor.
Virginia Tech football will take on Miami tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET, with viewing for the showdown available on ESPN.