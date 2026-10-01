Three Pitt Defensive Players to Watch Against Virginia Tech

The Panthers have allowed 34 points through four games, 8.5 per game, and every one of them came in the second or fourth quarter. Opponents are averaging 2.0 yards per carry and converting 27.8% of their third downs.

That defense plays its first road game Friday night in a sold-out Lane Stadium against a Virginia Tech team that is also 4-0. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on ESPN, and there's history on the sidelines. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi went 1-3 against Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin during the 2016-19 Pitt-Penn State series.

Here are three players to watch on Pitt's defense.

1. Braylan Lovelace, Linebacker

Lovelace has done a little of everything through four games: 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, three quarterback hurries, and a safety.

The senior from Leechburg, Pennsylvania, led Pitt with 80 tackles last season as its Mike linebacker. His 100-yard pick-six in a road win at No. 16 Georgia Tech was the program's longest since 1908. This fall, he's moved outside, a shift Pitt's preseason preview called a better fit for his skill set, and Phil Steele named him first-team preseason All-ACC.

Friday's job is the middle of the field. Grunkemeyer and tight end Luke Reynolds connected for four touchdowns in the first three games, including a 14-yarder on the opening drive at Maryland. Take that throw away and Grunkemeyer has to look elsewhere. Lovelace is the guy who can take it away.

2. Alex Sanford Jr., Linebacker

Sanford had 3.5 tackles for loss in 12 games at Purdue last season. He has 3.5 tackles for loss in four games at Pitt, the most on the team.

The senior from Oxford, Mississippi, arrived in January after stops at Arkansas and Purdue. He's tied for second on the team with 18 tackles and has added a sack and three quarterback hurries.

He's the linebacker Virginia Tech has to really focus on in the run game on Friday. Pitt is giving up 53.3 rushing yards per game and hasn't allowed a run longer than 28 yards. If Sanford is living in the backfield, Overton will never get a chance to find a crease to break one loose.

3. Josh Guerrier, Safety

Guerrier made eight tackles as a true freshman. He has 22 tackles through four games this fall, the most on the team.

Before the 2025 opener, assistant head coach Cory Sanders said Guerrier might be the first true freshman to crack Pitt's safety two-deep in eight years, and "he earned it." The sophomore from Ocoee, Florida, opened this season as the starting free safety.

A safety leading his team in tackles can be a warning sign. It usually means the ball is reaching the third level. Pitt's numbers say that mostly isn't happening, with opponents averaging 4.4 yards per play. The exception is a 75-yard completion, the longest play from scrimmage Pitt has allowed.

The Hokies have already shown they need only one play to swing a game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN in front of a sold-out Lane Stadium.