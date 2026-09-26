Panthers vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3

The Carolina Panthers are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in an interconference game in Week 3 of the NFL season.

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this game. Plenty of points mean plenty of opportunities to bet on player props for both teams, so let's dive into my top three props for this game.

Panthers vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Quinshon Judkins OVER 59.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Bryce Young OVER 223.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Harold Fannan Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+250)

Quinshon Judkins OVER 59.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

The Panthers' run defense has been terrible to begin the season. They've given up 6.3 yards per carry, which is the most in the NFL through the first two weeks. That could leave an opening for Quinshon Judkins to have a breakout performance after two slow games to start the season. The Browns love to lean on their run game, so let's bet on Judkins to get 60+ rushing yards.

Bryce Young OVER 223.5 Passing Yards (-114)

The Panthers' quarterback has gotten off to a strong start to his season. He ranks seventh in adjusted EPA per play and sixth in completion percentage over expected. He has also reached 287+ yards in each of his first two games. If he comes anywhere near that level of production in this game, he'll soar over his set total of 223.5 passing yards.

Harold Fannan Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+250)

Harold Fannin Jr. has been a security blanket for Deshaun Watson through the first two weeks of the season, hauling in seven receptions on nine targets for 75 yards. It's only a matter of time before the tight end finds the end zone this season, so with his odds set at +250 to score against a sub-par Panthers defense, I'm going to jump on that bet.

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