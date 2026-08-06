Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Panthers vs. Cardinals in NFL Hall of Fame Game

It's time to watch and bet on some NFL action tonight! Sure, it's just the worst version of a preseason matchup, the Hall of Fame Game, but it's still NFL players with shoulder pads on hitting each other.

Believe it or not, sometimes the preseason also presents the best opportunities from a betting perspective. It's hard for sportsbooks to accurately set the lines for these games given the amount of unknowns surrounding playing time and coaches' strategies.

In this article, I'm going to give you my best bet for the side, total, and a prop bet for tonight's game. Let's dive into them.

Panthers vs. Cardinals Hall of Fame Game Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals -105

OVER 35.5 (-110)

Cardinals 2+ Passing Touchdowns (+220)

Cardinals -105

One of the most important things to consider when betting on the NFL Preseason is how each coach has historically done in exhibition games. Some coaches use these games simply as an evaluation tool, while others try their best to win.

Dave Canales falls under the former of the two categories. The Panthers are just 1-5 straight up and 0-6 against the spread in preseason games since he has taken over as head coach. For the Cardinals, this will be Mike LaFleur's head coaching debut, so we have no history to lean on.

Underdogs have also had a history of coming through for bettors in recent iterations of this game, going 8-2-1 against the spread dating back to 2013.

Canales's preseason record and the recent underdog trend are enough for me to bet the Cardinals to pull off the slight upset.

OVER 35.5 (-110)

The OVER has hit in four straight Hall of Fame Games heading into this year's iteration of it. I'm going to lean on that trend and bank on it cashing for us bettors again this year. It's also worth noting that both defenses in this game were two of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, so with backups on the field tonight, I don't expect them to put on a strong defensive performance.

Cardinals 2+ Passing Touchdowns (+220)

The Cardinals won't be playing Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew, which means we'll get plenty of looks at Beck and fourth-string quarterback Kedon Slovis. The Cardinals have a wide-open quarterback room, which means they're going to want to evaluate their quarterbacks as much as they can in this game, especially their rookie. That could lead to an increase in passing plays to give them as many throwing opportunities as possible. If that happens, I wouldn't be surprised to see them combined for 2+ passing touchdowns, so I'll take this bet at +220 odds.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!