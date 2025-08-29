Three Players to Watch On Virginia Tech's Defense Entering Week 1
Virginia Tech football's 2025 season commences this Sunday at 3 p.m. against South Carolina. This morning, I touched over three players on Virginia Tech's offense to watch in the Aflac Kickoff in Atlanta, Ga. in two days' time. A couple hours later, the defense now takes center stage.
With that, here's three players to watch on Virginia Tech's defense.
No. 1* - Caleb Woodson (Linebacker)
Woodson’s status as a player to watch extends beyond his impact on the field. The uncertainty now lies in whether he will be available for Sunday’s opener, due to his DWI charge from last Saturday. Head coach Brent Pry, speaking Wednesday, did not clarify Woodson’s status and emphasized that any repercussions stemming from incidents are evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Until the program provides further updates, questions remain about whether the now-former team captain will suit up in Atlanta.
If Woodson does not start, Antwone Santiago will assume Woodson's spot at the mike linebacker position.
No. 2 - Kemari Copeland (Defensive Tackle)
The 6-foot-3, 283-pound redshirt junior, nicknamed ‘The Hulk,’ has been one of the standouts at camp. Both head coach Brent Pry and offensive line coach Matt Moore have praised Copeland’s ability to ‘blow up’ plays, a combination of strength and explosiveness that makes him a disruptive force on the defensive line. Moore has said that Copeland’s performance has made him preach to the offensive linemen to put in more "strain" during drills, providing a valuable test for the entire unit as they prepare for Week 1.
If Copeland can consistently use his bull rush to push past South Carolina’s offensive line and generate pressure, it could set the tone defensively for the Hokies. While he lacks the experience of Gamecocks lineman Dylan Stewart, Copeland’s physical tools, motor and offseason development suggest he's capable of holding his own in Week 1 and providing a needed spark up front.
No. 3: Dante Lovett (Cornerback)
Lovett, who started at corner late in the 2024 campaign, was listed in a battle for one of the cornerback slots on the depth chart with Hawaii transfer Caleb Brown. If Lovett can win that battle, he would line up alongside fellow returnee Thomas Williams. Last year's cornerbacks, Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane, showcased flashes but lacked consistency across the season, leaving the Hokies’ secondary vulnerable at times. That opens the door for Lovett, whose physicality, confidence and experience within the system could make him a stabilizing presence in a unit searching for reliability.
Although there's a new defensive coordinator in Blacksburg, the Hokies’ secondary will remain a focal point, with emphasis on situational awareness, communication and making the game proactive rather than reactive. In addition, the competition with Brown should sharpen both players and raise the secondary’s floor.