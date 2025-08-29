Three Players to Watch On Virginia Tech's Offense Entering Week 1
Virginia Tech football's 2025 campaign kicks off this Sunday against the South Carolina Gamecocks in a matchup carrying enormous weight for both programs. For the Hokies, it's a chance to get off to the right start under head coach Brent Pry in his fourth year; for the Gamecocks, it's an opportunity to build off the end of the 2024 regular season, which saw South Carolina accumulate six straight wins going into the Citrus Bowl.
For Virginia Tech, here are three players to watch on the offensive side of the ball.
No. 1: Kyron Drones (Quarterback)
The quarterback is the engine that either ignites the offense or can make it stall out. The mood throughout the entirety of fall camp is that Drones is back to 100% health. Assuming that this stands, the next question is whether he can reach his 2023 levels. Whether he can determines the trajectory of not just Virginia Tech's contest against the Gamecocks, but the 2025 season in its entirety.
Part of it depends on his health. The other depends on how well Drones can mesh with new offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery. The former Tulsa head coach has had prior success mentoring signal-callers, most notably Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.
No. 2: Marcellous Hawkins (Running Back)
In the event that Terion Stewart remains injured against South Carolina, Hawkins is the pick to receive the lion's share of carries. Initially, I predicted that Hawkins would assume the spot of RB3 but over the past couple of weeks, circumstances have changed.
Hawkins leapfrogged over Braydon Bennett on the depth chart and due to Stewart having been in a walking boot last week, Hawkins has now entrenched himself as a firm option for No. 1. How effective Hawkins will be against Division I competition is unknown since he spent the last three years at Division II Central Missouri.
No. 3: Ayden Greene (Wide Receiver)
The majority of the wideout room presents an unknown, with last year's top four receivers — Da'Quan Felton, Stephen Gosnell, Ali Jennings and Jaylin Lane — having declared for the NFL Draft.
Now, Ayden Greene steps into the season as one of the Hokies’ emerging leaders, joining fellow wide receiver Donavon Greene in a veteran role. Together, the two provide Virginia Tech with some stability in the passing game, regardless of how the depth chart continues to shift.
How much Ayden Greene has evolved from last year — in 2024, he notched 19 receptions, 268 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns — will determine how heavily the Hokies can rely on the passing game. If he grows into a more consistent target, particularly on third downs and in the red zone, he could not only provide Drones with a reliable option, but also help open up opportunities for other receivers in the rotation.